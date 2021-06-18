  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 June 18 10:38

    Glavgosexpertiza of Russia approves project of in-depth modernization of Onezhsky Shipyard

    FSUE Rosmorport says FAI "Glavgosexpertiza of Russia" issued a positive opinion following the review of the design and estimate documentation of the project for the in-depth modernization of the production capacity of the Onego Shipyard in Petrozavodsk, which sole shareholder is FSUE "Rosmorport".

    Documentation developed by St. Petersburg State Marine Technical University and JSC "Shipbuilding and Shiprepair Technology Center" (St. Petersburg). FSUE "Rosmorport" financed the development.

    The in-depth modernization project provides for the construction at the plant of a new block of hull workshops with a total area of ​25 thousand square meters and equipping it with high-tech equipment with digital control for the manufacture of parts and assemblies in accordance with 3D models, robotic welding, assembly of vessel hulls "in finished sizes" and automation of logistics operations. This will become the basis for establishing of the first high-tech shipyard in Russia. As part of the project, in order to ensure modern standards of industrial and environmental safety, the plant's infrastructure will be updated.

    The project will be implemented in the period of 2021-2024. In parallel, together with the St. Petersburg State Marine Technical University, at the plant an integrated digital production information system will be created that will unite all shipyard divisions and transform their business processes in order to effectively manage the construction of vessels. Besides, the preparation of the personnel for work in digital production will be carried out.

    It is planned that after carrying out modernization and digitalization of the enterprise, its productivity will increase by several times, and the high-tech shipyard project can be repeated at other enterprises in the shipbuilding industry of Russia.

Другие новости по темам: Onezhsky Shipyard  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 June 18

16:14 BIMCO publishes new standalone Refund Guarantee for Shipbuilding Contracts
15:51 FESCO opened seasonal transportation to the ports of Chukotka
15:30 CMA CGM to enhance its BSMAR service connecting Black Sea & Turkey with Morocco
15:22 Production of Icon of the Seas began at Meyer Turku shipyard
14:56 Wärtsilä signs multiple vessel support agreement with Nakilat
14:53 Multipurpose Reloading Complex puts into operation two new 5-cbm clamshell buckets
14:17 Singapore: Seven start-up grant recipients announced at launch of Smart Port Challenge 2021
13:48 The Lepse floating maintenance base no longer poses a nuclear threat to the Arctic
13:21 GLDD agrees to $1 million fine
12:59 Rosatomflot organized icebreaker escorting of LNG carrier Nikolay Urvantsev
12:54 Stena RoRo takes delivery of the lengthened vessel Stena Scandica from the Turkish shipyard
12:30 CMA CGM announces Overweight Surcharge from Asia to North Europe
11:45 Number of lock through operations on Russia’s IWW rose by 2.81%
11:02 ATLAS A-CLASS new WTIV tailored for large-scale Wind Farm Installations
10:38 Glavgosexpertiza of Russia approves project of in-depth modernization of Onezhsky Shipyard
10:02 CMA CGM announces Hazardous Surcharge from Asia to North Europe
09:53 Port of Oakland posts results for Jan-May 2021
09:40 Baltic Dry Index as of June 17
09:24 Oil prices continue decreasing
09:07 MABUX: bunker indexes may decline on June 18
08:59 DNV launches new digital EEXI Calculator

2021 June 17

18:37 PD Ports commended with top ‘Gold’ award for ongoing commitment to health and safety
18:07 Maersk advises logistics planners on hurricane season preparation
17:40 Trials of innovative smart navigation marker at Stockholm Norvik Port
17:23 Remote surveys continue to gain momentum
17:16 Konecranes instills new Generation 6 mobile harbor cranes with a genetic code for the future
17:06 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 24, 2021
16:55 Sovcomflot to pay dividends in the amount of RUB 6.67 per share
16:50 KARMOL's first Floating Storage and Regasification Unit has arrived in Dakar
16:48 GTT entrusted by Hyundai Heavy Industries with the tank design for four new LNG carriers
16:18 HEMEXPO President appointed as Vice-Chair of SEA Europe
15:13 10 consecutive months of positive ﻿year-over-year growth in Savannah
14:52 Grigory Zhelokovich appointed as General Director of Astrakhan Ship Repair Yard
14:33 Royal IHC carries out maintenance work for DMI on LCF frigates
14:13 On-shore power plant at Kiel's Ostseekai inaugurated
13:54 Volga Shipping Company completes transportation of equipment for windfarm under construction in Kazakhstan
13:33 MARINE INTERIORS, Cruise & Ferry Global Expo, powered by SMM 2021 cancelled
13:33 Kalmar’s new-generation RTGs ready to enable productive eco-efficiency for container terminals
13:12 DNV and Keppel Offshore & Marine sign collaboration agreement to develop hydrogen projects in Singapore
13:00 Russia’s State Duma passes bill on obligations of investors in seaports
12:11 Covenant Energy chooses Haldor Topsoe’s HydroFlex™ and H2bridge™ solution to produce renewable diesel with low carbon footprint
11:49 RF Navy’s frigate Admiral Makarov took part in a complex exercise in the Mediterranean Sea
11:30 Global Ship Lease announces agreement to acquire four ultra-high reefer containerships on multi-year charters
11:02 Konecranes launches new generation of energy-efficient mobile harbor cranes as global trade accelerates
10:57 Port of Salalah ranked 6th globally in efficiency
10:51 Oil market sees downward price correction
10:09 MABUX: bunker indexes may demonstrate upward changes on June 17.
09:53 Port of Riga sees timber handling growth
09:30 Baltic Dry Index as of June 16
09:12 Weathernews signs strategic partnership deal with Wärtsilä
08:09 New DNV research highlights 10 energy systems technologies that must work together to meet global decarbonization targets

2021 June 16

18:02 Brittany Ferries eyes zero-emission, sea-skimming ‘flying ferries’
17:41 Keel-laying ceremony held for lead icebreaking LNG carrier ordered by SCF from Zvezda for Arctic LNG 2
17:20 Port of Southampton boosts quayside infrastructure with new airbridge
16:42 Amphibious Energy and CORROSION join forces to launch the ICCP-POD
16:38 Rosmorport’s Far Eastern Basin Branch receives navigation equipment facility in Posyet seaport
16:15 APL announces additional Peak Season Surcharge from Asia to U.S.
15:43 Petersburg Oil Terminal obtains permit to put into operation its 40,000-cbm tank
15:14 New Helicopter Operations Guide from ICS helps crews prepare for the unexpected
14:46 Rosmorport’s Azov Basin Branch accepts dredger Dniester and dredging barges Deltovaya 10 and Deltovaya 11