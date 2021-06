2021 June 18 12:30

CMA CGM announces Overweight Surcharge from Asia to North Europe

CMA CGM has announced the following Overweight Surcharge:

Effective July 1st, 2021 (loading date) until futher notice:

From North East Asia, South East Asia, China, Hong Kong & Macau SAR

To North Europe, Scandinavia, Poland & Baltic

Cargo: 20' Dry only

Quantum: USD 300 per 20' dry with container gross weight equal or over 20 tons