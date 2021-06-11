2021 June 11 12:49

Port of Los Angeles becames the first port in the Western Hemisphere to process 10 million container units in a 12‑month period

The Port of Los Angeles on Thursday became the first port in the Western Hemisphere to process 10 million container units in a 12‑month period, according to the company's release. To mark the milestone, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, longshore labor leaders, Port officials and stakeholders gathered at the Port’s Fenix Marine Services Container Terminal to watch the 10 millionth container loaded onto the CMA CGM AMERIGO VESPUCCI, a vessel from the fleet of the Port’s largest shipping line customer, the CMA CGM Group, a world leader in shipping and logistics.



When the Port of Los Angeles closes its 2020-2021 Fiscal Year books on June 30, it is expected to have processed more than 10.8 million Twenty-Foot Equivalent Units (TEUs), a standardized maritime industry measurement used when counting cargo containers of varying lengths. A pandemic-induced consumer buying surge that began last summer, along with restocking of retailer shelves and e-commerce warehouses across the country have fueled the dramatic rise in imports.



Over the past 12 months, Port terminals have worked an average of 15 container ships each day, up from a pre-pandemic average of 10 ships a day, representing a significant increase in productivity.



During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Port of Los Angeles remained open every day, serving as a vital link and economic engine for the region and nation. The Port remained a steady source of high-quality jobs — from the docks to all nodes of the supply chain—despite the challenges presented by COVID-19 emergency orders and widespread economic uncertainties. Last month, Seroka met with the membership of International Longshore and Warehouse Union Locals 13, 63 and 94 to thank the dockworkers, clerks and foremen for their commitment to processing the nation’s essential cargo throughout the challenges of the pandemic.



Longshore labor shifts are up nearly 20% in 2021 compared to the average weekly shift count over the past four years.



The Port of Los Angeles has ranked as the number one container port in the United States each year since 2000. In 2020, the Port moved 9.2 million TEUs, the fourth highest-volume year in the Port’s history. The Port’s previous highest annual container volume on record was in 2018, moving 9.5 million TEUs.



North America’s leading seaport by container volume and cargo value, the Port of Los Angeles facilitated $259 billion in trade during 2020. San Pedro Bay port complex operations and commerce facilitate one in nine jobs across the counties of Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura. The Port of Los Angeles has remained open with all terminals operational throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.





