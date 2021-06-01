2021 June 1 15:16

Rosmorport to write off its Kapitan Kharchikov icebreaker

Image source: FSUE Rosmorport

The Kapitan Kharchikov icebreaker operating in the water area of the Azov Sea ports is to be written off, Andrey Vakhrushev, Director of Rosmorport’s Azov Basin Branch, told IAA PortNews.

“We are gradually upgrading our fleet. This year we are to write off the Kama icebreaker which was out of operation last winter. It is to be replaced by the Georgy Sedov ship. The Kapitan Kharchikov icebreaker will be replaced with the General Rayevsky currently registered within the Azov-Black Sea Basin”, explained Andrey Vakhrushev.

The General Rayevsky icebreaker was built in 2014. With its draft of up to three meters it will be deployed for operation in the port of Tagnrog.

Andrey Vakhrushev also said Zvezda shipyard would build two shallow-draft icebreakers of Project 22740 by 2025 with one of them to operate in the Azov Sea ports.