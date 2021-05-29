2021 May 29 12:34

Future LCS 28 completes acceptance trials for US Navy

Austal Limited (ASX:ASB) is pleased to announce that the future USS Savannah (LCS 28) has successfully completed acceptance trials in the Gulf of Mexico. LCS 28 is the 14th Independence-class Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) built by Austal USA in Mobile, Alabama, for the United States Navy (USN).



Austal Limited Chief Executive Officer Paddy Gregg said the successful completion of acceptance trials by the future USS Savannah builds upon the great pride of the Austal USA team, following the recent commissioning of the USS Mobile (LCS 26) in Mobile, Alabama.



“The Austal USA team are quite rightly filled with pride and a collective sense of achievement following the recent commissioning of USS Mobile in their home city, following the vessels delivery in December 2020,” Mr Gregg said



“The successful completion of acceptance trials for Savannah, in the same week as the commissioning of Mobile, clearly demonstrates the capabilities of the Austal USA team to deliver multiple naval ship programs for the US Navy, productively and efficiently.”



Acceptance trials involve the execution of a number of tests by the Austal USA-led industry team while the vessel is underway; demonstrating to the United States Navy the successful operation of the ship’s major systems and equipment. The trials are the last significant milestone before delivery of the ship, scheduled for late June 2021.



The future USS Savannah will be homeported in San Diego, with thirteen other Independence-class LCS.



The Independence-class LCS is a high-speed, shallow-draft surface combatant with an aluminium trimaran hull that provides class leading, multi-mission capability. These ships are designed to defeat growing littoral threats and provide access and dominance along coastal waters. A fast, maneuverable and networked surface-combatant, LCS provides the required warfighting capabilities and operational flexibility to execute surface warfare, mine warfare and anti-submarine warfare missions.



Austal USA’s Independence-class LCS program continues at a full rate of production, with four ships currently under construction. The future USS Canberra (LCS 30) is in final assembly and will be christened on 5th June 2021; the USS Santa Barbara (LCS 32) is also in final assembly, while fabrication has begun on USS Augusta (LCS 34) and USS Kingsville (LCS 36). The future USS Pierre will commence fabrication later in CY2021.



This ASX announcement has been approved and authorised for release by Austal Limited Chief Executive Officer, Paddy Gregg.