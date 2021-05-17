2021 May 17 17:16

NCSP Group’s cargo turnover in Q1 2021 fell by 19%

Transshipment of liquid cargo amounted to 21.8 million tons, down by 6.5 million tons (–23%). This indicator was mainly impacted by reduced volumes of crude oil transshipment (down by 5.5 million tons or 31%) against the backdrop of:

- falling oil exports (implementation of the OPEC+ agreement since May 1, 2020 to limit oil production);

- adverse weather conditions in the port of Novorossiysk in January–February 2021, which resulted in the suspension of ship traffic and operation of port facilities.

Transshipment of dry cargo amounted to 5.7 million tons (down by 0.1 million tons or 1%). The slight decrease in the turnover of ore, ferrous metals, nonferrous metals and coal (mainly due to the weather) was partially offset by the increase in transshipment of sugar, containers and perishable goods.

Despite the decline in nonferrous metals cargo turnover driven by the redistribution of supplies from traditional directions to China, the share of NCSP in the Azov-Black Sea basin grew by 2 p.p. to 73%.

The drop in transshipment of other cargo is due to the transition of part of March shipments to April and the decrease in cattle imports.

Container transshipment amounted to 1.2 million tons (up by 0.02 million tons or 2%). Growth of container turnover in twenty-foot equivalent (TEU) was 15%.

In Q1 2021, the share of NCSP Group in container transshipment in Russian ports increased by 2 p.p. to 12% year-over-year. Baltic Stevedore Company achieved record indicators of containers transshipped in the history of the terminal's existence, and at the end of Q1 2021 took the seventh place in terms of container turnover among stevedores of Russia.

NCSP Group's cargo turnover in January–March 2021/2020 (thsd t)

January–March Change 2021 2020 thsd t % Cargo turnover, total 27,510.614 34,092.232 –6,581.618 –19.31% Liquid cargo, total 21,808.679 28,306.838 –6,498.159 –22.96% Crude oil 12,106.545 17,644.592 –5,538.047 –31.39% Oil products 9,381.341 10,354.542 –973.201 –9.40% UAN 149.300 149.485 –0.185 –0.12% Oils 171.493 158.219 13.274 8.39% Bulk cargo, total 1,586.038 1,578.672 7.366 0.47% Iron ore raw materials 970.512 996.770 –26.259 –2.63% Other ore cargo 4.468 20.521 –16.053 –78.23% Chemical cargo 168.739 216.126 –47.387 –21.93% Coal 306.317 340.664 –34.348 –10.08% Sugar 136.003 4.590 131.413 2,862.94% General cargo, total 2,829.085 2,902.298 –73.213 –2.52% Ferrous metals and cast iron 2,505.276 2,560.207 –54.931 –2.15% Timber 24.867 31.610 –6.743 –21.33% Timber (thsd cubic m) 45.212 57.473 –12.261 –21.33% Nonferrous metals 247.046 284.471 –37.425 –13.16% Perishable cargo 51.896 26.011 25.885 99.52% Containers 1,238.751 1,214.567 24.183 1.99% Containers 1,238.751 1,214.567 24.183 1.99% Containers (thsd TEU) 154.791 134.461 20.330 15.12% Other cargo 48.062 89.857 –41.795 –46.51%

NCSP Group is the largest port operator in Russia by cargo turnover. Its controlling shareholder (62%) is PJSC Transneft.

NCSP Group comprises PJSC Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port, Primorsk Trade Port LLC, JSC Novorossiysk Ship Repair Yard, JSC NCSP Fleet, JSC NLE, IPP LLC, Baltic Stevedore Company LLC, and JSC SFP. PJSC NCSP and PJSC Transneft own NCS LLC on a parity basis.