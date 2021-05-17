2021 May 17 16:05

Stena RoRo's E-Flexer Côte d'Opale delivered to DFDS

Stena's fifth E-Flexer vessel from the Chinese Shipyard CMI Jinling (Weihai) - was delivered today. A ceremony with representatives from Stena Roro, DFDS and the shipyard was held on site and the ship is now embarking on its maiden voyage to Europe where it will enter service during the summer, according to the company's release.

Stena Roro has signed a long-term charter agreement with DFDS, and the ship, with its 214 meters, will become the longest ferry operating in the English Channel.

To date, Stena RoRo has ordered nine large RoPax vessels of the E-Flexer type, five of which have now been delivered. The company has an option for additional vessels. The Côte dOpale will serve the Dover-Calais line as a day ferry. Instead of cabins, there are extra-large areas devoted to activities and passenger comfort. The bow and stern are especially designed to fit the quayside facilities in both ports, and in addition, it is equipped with a third bow thruster to facilitate the many daily maneuvers in port.

ABOUT STENA E-FLEXER

The Stena E-Flexer vessels combine cargo and passenger capabilities, and are substantially larger than todays standard ferries. The Stena E-Flexer class is at the forefront when it comes to sustainability and sets a new standard in terms of emissions, cost and energy efficiency, as well as performance.

STENA RORO has led the development of new marine RoRo, cargo and passenger concepts since 1977. The company leases about fifteen vessels to operators worldwide, both to other Stena companies and third parties. Stena RoRo specializes above all in applying its technical expertise to the design and production of new ships and the conversion of existing ships for delivering tailored transport solutions to its customers.