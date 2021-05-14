2021 May 14 16:11

Port of Los Angeles container volumes up 37% to 946,966 TEUs in April 2021

The Port of Los Angeles handled 946,966 Twenty-Foot Equivalent Units (TEUs) in April, a spike of 37% compared to last year. It was the best April in the Port’s 114-year history, and the ninth consecutive month of year-over-year increases, according to the company's release.



Four months into the year, overall cargo volume has increased 42% compared to 2020.



Since January, the Port of Los Angeles has processed 3,539,397 TEUs.



Seroka said that key data points continue to trend in the right direction.



April 2021 loaded imports reached 490,127 TEUs compared to the previous year, an increase of 32%. Loaded exports declined 12% to 114,449 TEUs, marking the 27th decline over the last 30 months. Empty containers reached 342,391 TEUs, a jump of 82% compared to last year due to the heavy demand in Asia.



A total of 89 cargo vessels arrived in April, including two extra loaders.



