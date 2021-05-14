  The version for the print
    HCS and CyberLogitec partner in TOS implementation at finished-car logistics terminal in Yarimca, Turkey

    CyberLogitec, a leading provider of terminal operation solutions, signed a software supply and implementation agreement with Singapore-based Harmony Creative Solutions in the implementation project for the SWIFT Terminal Operating System at a Yarimca based RORO facility. The facility, jointly operated by the NYK Group and OYAK Maritime and Port Management INC., was developed to serve Turkey's automotive market. The Terminal is strategically located to act as a hub for both imports and exports of finished vehicles in the country's fast-growing consumer market.

    Deployed on the cloud and accessible across devices through the user's browser, the SWIFT Terminal Operating System is tailored to a RO RO Terminal's needs. SWIFT has been designed using industry best practices learned in the field and applied through Harmony's team of experts. In the traditionally resource-intensive business of RO-RO terminal operations, SWIFT has applied insights from similar operations to bring advanced features such as interactive berth planning, detailed yard visualization, and flexible yard planning to create an engaging operating environment and accurately reflect the current terminal situation.

    Since 2016, Harmony & CyberLogitec have tirelessly developed SWIFT as a standalone and robust RORO Terminal Operating System. This continued focus has led to the development of several cutting-edge features designed to enhance yard operations' efficiency and accuracy in large, complex automotive terminals. This ongoing implementation project at Yarimca serves as an opportunity for the partners to work with a global player in automotive logistics and further refine the system to benefit operations.

    "As we set out to develop SWIFT, in CyberLogitec, we found a partner that not only provides the development support required but also a provides insights based on their experience working with a wide range of terminal operators," says Akiko Tsurumi, Managing Director at HCS. "The SWIFT implementation at the NYK/OYAK Maritime and Port Management INC. in Yarimca is one of many opportunities we have to use this solution to the benefit of the NYK Group. we look forward to future projects where we can explore new and innovative solutions to further enhance our offerings together."

    "Our relationship with Harmony has been cherished by the team at CyberLogitec for a long time. Traditionally we had focused on pure container TOS solutions, but Harmony have challenged us to continually expand our boundaries into other cargo such as automotive," said Tevin Hyung-Chol Choi, Managing Director of CyberLogitec Global. "SWIFT is a prime example of this, and our partnership with Harmony is a key milestone in our vision to become a leading IT solution provider in the automotive logistics industry."

    About CyberLogitec

    Founded in 2000, CyberLogitec empowers the global supply chain with innovative technologies that address operational challenges, improve visibility, and meet industry demands. As a global leader in the maritime, port, and logistics industry, our flexible, end-to-end solutions and consulting services help the industry adapt quickly to the market's evolving needs.

     About Harmony Creative Solutions

    Harmony Creative Solutions Pte. Ltd is incorporated in Singapore with the aim to provide leading class Logistics IT Solutions. Since 2016, we have built a team of specialists with backgrounds in the Logistics and IT industries to create streamlined IT solutions. By combining business process expertise with an agile development process, Harmony plays a critical role between business users and technology vendors in building robust customer-focused solutions.

