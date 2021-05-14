2021 May 14 09:28

Höegh Autoliners onboard more vessels to Kongsberg Digital’s Vessel Insight

Höegh Autoliners has elected to onboard four additional vessels to a joint digital solution combining KONGSBERG’s Vessel Insight and MAN Energy Solutions’ PrimeServ Assist, according to the company's release. Following the signing of a digitalization partnership between Kongsberg Digital and MAN Energy Solutions in May 2020, the combined infrastructure was initially trialed by Höegh in a two-vessel pilot project which has now successfully completed.



The agreement between MAN Energy Solutions and Kongsberg Digital came about as the companies realized that their separate efforts in the maritime digitalization space were complementary. Kongsberg Digital’s Vessel Insight – a cost efficient data infrastructure solution for the maritime market – is a natural match with MAN PrimeServ Assist digital solution for optimization of engine use and maintenance.

After entering a strategic digitalization partnership, they undertook the delivery of a joint digital infrastructure to Höegh Autoliner’s Horizon class sister-vessels Höegh Trotter and Höegh Traveller. The pilot completion is formalized, and the project has been successful.



These benefits are particularly important to Höegh, who are now installing Vessel Insight, the MAN PrimeServ Assist app and Vessel Performance on four additional vessels. Getting access to complete and contextualized high-quality data from several vessels allows fleet benchmarking and is a significant step towards digitalizing their fleet operations.



When developing Vessel Insight, KONGSBERG focused on making it a low-cost, easy-to-implement data infrastructure solution for a broad market. An important aspect of this is that installation can be carried out by vessel crews while at sea. The Vessel Insight hardware is sent to the vessel and the crew connects it. Immediately, all data is sent to the Kognifai cloud and contextualized. Using learnings from the first installation, the installation time was drastically reduced on the second Höegh vessel, taking only a day. Following the successful project, Höegh Autoliners decided to install Vessel Insight on an additional four sister-vessels in their Horizon class fleet.



MAN Energy Solutions and KONGSBERG will begin delivery of Vessel Insight and MAN PrimeServ Assist to the additional vessels immediately.