  • 2021 May 11 12:53

    Russian Railways' network loading climbed by 1.8% in 4M’2021

    Image source: Russian Railways
    The growth was registered in the segments coal and coke, decrease – in the segments of crude oil and oil products

    In January-April 2021, the network of Russian Railways loaded 414.9 million tonnes of cargo, up 1.8%, year-on-year, the Company’s press center says.

    In the reporting period, Russian Railways carried 123.3 million tonnes of coal (+7.3%, year-on-year); 3.7 million tonnes of coke (+3.5%); 72.2 million tonnes of crude oil and oil products (-4.7%); 38.9 million tonnes of iron and manganese ore (-1.1%); 22.9 million tonnes of ferrous metal (-2.5%); 4.7 million tonnes of ferrous metal scrap (+22.9%); 21.8 million tonnes of chemical and mineral fertilizers (+6%); 6.8 million tonnes of cement (+5.3%); 14.3 million tonnes of timber (+1.8%); 9.3 million tonnes of grain (+15.1%); 37 million tonnes of construction cargo (-6.4%); 6.4 million tonnes of nonferrous and sulfuric ores (+1.2%); 8.1 million tonnes of chemicals and soda (-3.8%); 10.5 million tonnes of industrial feedstock and moulded materials (+6.2%); 35 million tonnes of other cargoes including containerized cargo (+5.1%).

    In January-April 2021, freight turnover totaled 860.1 billion tariff ton-km (+3.6%). Freight turnover taking into account empty wagon run totaled 1087.4 billion ton-km (+3.2%).

    In April 2021, loading totaled 107.8 million tonnes (+6.9%, year-on-year). Freight turnover rose by 8% to 225.2 billion tariff ton-km. Freight turnover taking into account empty wagon run rose by 6.9% to 282.4 billion ton-km.

