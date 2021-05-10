2021 May 10 11:42

Maritime companies committed to nurturing young talents despite COVID-19 challenges

21 maritime companies will host 30 undergraduates from local institutes of higher learning under the 12-week Global Internship Award (GIA) from May to July 2021, SG Press Centre said.



Established by the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA), the GIA programme offers high-achieving undergraduates internships at global maritime companies based in Singapore. These undergraduates can acquire valuable industry experience that will prepare them for careers in the maritime sector. They will work alongside seasoned industry practitioners, who will mentor them throughout the programme.



The 30 undergraduates participating in the eighth edition of the programme come from diverse disciplines including business, computer science, engineering, law and maritime studies. They will take on roles in areas such as ship operations, shipbroking, data engineering, marine insurance and maritime law.



Given the current COVID-19 situation, participants of the GIA programme will work remotely with their host companies’ overseas offices. They will also benefit from online programmes that promote personal development and offer insights into the maritime industry.



To date, 270 undergraduates have received the MPA GIA.



Ms Quah Ley Hoon, Chief Executive of MPA, said, “Given the international nature of shipping, it is important for our students to gain exposure to how global businesses operate. The GIA programme seeks to achieve that. Since its inception in 2013, the GIA programme has received strong support from reputable host companies. We are heartened that maritime companies continue to offer well-structured internships to local students despite the challenges that companies face amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.”



Representing one of the new participating companies of the MPA GIA, Mr Apostolos Boutos, General Manager of Thenamaris Singapore Pte Ltd, said, “Thenamaris is committed to the development of our people, and for years we have enabled undergraduate students to gain meaningful work experience through internships with our company. Consistent with this commitment, it is with great pleasure that we support the 2021 MPA GIA, further investing in Singapore-based talent and recognising the strategic importance of the country to the maritime industry and the significant contribution of the MPA in introducing the fascinating, global world of shipping to talented young individuals who will help shape the future of our industry.”



Ms Sue Ann Gan, a shipping partner in the Singapore office of Norton Rose Fulbright, said, “We are proud to be the first law firm in Singapore to partner with the MPA on the GIA programme. This is an opportunity we value to introduce undergraduates to Singapore’s vibrant and diverse maritime industry. Through the MPA GIA programme, students also have the opportunity to deepen their professional, business and technical skills and we’re delighted to support this important initiative.”