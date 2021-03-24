2021 March 24 13:14

DNV issues Statement of Feasibility for Seaplace’s CROWN Spar offshore floating wind platform

DNV, the independent energy expert and assurance provider, has issued a Statement of Feasibility to the Spanish ship design and offshore engineering company Seaplace for its CROWN Spar offshore wind floating platform concept. DNV’s Statement of Feasibility verifies new concepts and opens the door to innovative platform designs with a potential to further reduce the costs of offshore floating wind, according to the company's release.

Floating wind power generates electricity via wind turbines mounted on floating platforms rather than fixed to the seabed. With its ability to operate in deeper waters, floating wind power has the potential to bring affordable, low-carbon electricity to much more of the world’s population. Consequently, DNV predicts in its latest floating wind report that the technology will grow from 100 MW today to over 250 GW by 2050, driven by dramatic reductions in the levelized cost of energy (LCoE).

With its reduced draft length compared to traditional spar-type floating platforms, Seaplace’s CROWN spar concept is designed to reduce both the capital (CAPEX) and operation expenditure (OPEX) for floating wind by simplifying the manufacture and installation of platforms, with a design for manufacturing approach and a good life cycle performance. As a key early milestone in the platform’s development, DNV was contracted to verify the concept for loads analysis, structural design, stability and global motion analysis (seakeeping and station-keeping).The verification was carried out towards requirements given in the DNVGL-ST-0119 standard for floating wind turbine structures and resulted in a Statement of Feasibility, with no non-conformities found.

