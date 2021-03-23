2021 March 23 11:24

Castor Maritime announces delivery of the two vessels

Castor Maritime Inc., a diversified global shipping company, announces that on March 17, 2021, it took delivery of the M/VMagic Orion, a 2006 Japanese-built Capesize dry bulk carrier, and on March 18, 2021, it took delivery of the M/V Magic Argo, a 2009 Japanese-built Kamsarmax dry bulk carrier, pursuant to the transactions previously announced on January 20 and February 3, 2021, respectively.

Both acquisitions were financed in their entirety with cash on hand. The M/V Magic Orionis expected to commence employment under a time charter contracton or around March 20, 2021, at a daily gross charter rate of $21,000 and an expected term of about 35days. The M/V Magic Argois expected to commence employment under a time charter contracton or around March 21, 2021, at a daily gross charter rate of $25,100 and an expected term of about four months.

About Castor Maritime Inc.

Castor Maritime Inc. is an international provider of shipping transportation services through its ownership of oceangoing cargo vessels. On a fully delivered basis, Castor will have a fleet of 14vessels, with an aggregate capacity of 1.3million dwt, consisting of 1 Capesize, 5 Kamsarmax and 6 Panamax dry bulk vesselsand 2 Aframax LR2 tankers.