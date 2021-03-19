  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 March 19 18:00

    Icebreaker assistance period ends in Vanino port

    27 ships were escorted from January 7

    The water area of Vanino port (Khabarovsk Territory) and the approaches to it are almost ice-free by mid-March 2021. The port’s Harbour Master has signed the Order to finish the period of icebreaker assistance in the port and at the approaches to it from 19 March 2021, says press center of the Okhotsk Sea and Tatar Strait Ports Authorities.

    The icebreaker assistance period began in Vanino on 7 January 2021. The assistance was provided by the icebreakers of FSUE Rosmorport: the Moskva icebreaker which came to Vaanino on January 14 escorted three ships to the port and four ships out of the port; the Novorossiysk icebreaker was involved in 20 operations. 

    Maximum icebreaker escort distance was 36.75 miles, maximum operation time - 5 hours 45 minutes.

    The last icebreaker escort operation was completed by the Novorossiysk icebreaker on February 19.

Другие новости по темам: Vanino, icebreakers  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 March 19

18:00 Icebreaker assistance period ends in Vanino port
17:54 CMA CGM updates Winter Surcharge for the Russian ports of St Petersburg, Bronka and Ust-Luga
17:43 ABP port-centric manufacturing facility in Newport to create 60 new jobs
16:43 dship Carriers launches new F-500 vessel MV Charlie
15:38 TransContainer’s IFRS-based earnings in 2020 increased by over 20% and exceeded RUB 100 bln
15:14 Valenciaport volumes up 5.89% in goods and 3.53% in containers
14:20 Seanergy Maritime Holdings to acquire two additional Capesize vessels
13:59 Gagarin Prospect completes first ever LNG Aframax tanker fuelling in USA
13:40 Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg invested over RUB 1 billion in its developement in 2020
13:11 Equinor aworded Heerema Marine Contractors Nederland SE with three contracts for Heimdal and Veslefrikk decommissioning
12:50 Royal IHC hands over CSD MOHAB MAMEESH to Suez Canal Authority
12:33 Daltransugol to build 25-meter high dust and wind protection screen
12:10 Austal Australia delivers 9th Guardian Class Patrol Boat
11:15 Ministry of Energy in Chile and Port of Rotterdam Authority sign MOU on green hydrogen
11:04 Aker Solutions awarded work to recycle offshore platforms in Norway
10:42 Port of Antwerp develops a new online platform to digitalise, professionalise and automate requests for drone flights by operators
10:38 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, March 19, 2021
10:11 Bunker prices start decreasing at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
09:47 Icebreaker assistance period completed at the seaports of Rostov-on-Don, Taganrog, Azov and Yeisk
09:25 Oil prices are rising
09:10 Baltic Dry Index as of March 18
08:38 MAN Energy Solutions announces world-first ME-GA engine demonstration

2021 March 18

19:18 Keel-laying ceremony held for two ships of Project 3052 ordered by Rechvodput
18:31 Discovery Princess floats out at Fincantieri’s shipyard in Monfalcone
18:09 Damen signs with South Port New Zealand for ATD 2412
17:50 Okskaya Shipyard lays down lead crab-processing vessel of Damen’s 5712Р design for Russian Crab Group
17:16 H2Gate: towards transhipment of 1 million tons of green hydrogen in the Amsterdam port
16:21 Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 11, 2021
16:09 MOL transports fire engines to Paraguay
15:47 Haldor Topsoe and Aquamarine enter into a MoU with the purpose of building a green ammonia facility based on SOEC electrolysis
15:19 Singapore reaffirms role of ReCAAP and its efforts to combat piracy and sea robberies in Asia
14:53 Container ship "Barys" makes maiden voyage on Aktau-Baku route as part of Trans-Caspian International Transport Route
14:20 Maritec offers enhanced bunker testing as Phenol content rises
14:01 ABP port-centric manufacturing facility in Newport to create 60 new jobs
13:38 Russian Fishery Company licensed its training center
13:14 APM Terminals Pecém registers a growth of 10% in 2020
12:39 Sea Ranger Service names Pullens as new MD
12:13 RF Transport Ministry extends validity period of seafarers’ documents
11:51 RF Navy’s frigate Admiral Kasatonov performs the tasks of long-distance campaign in Mediterranean Sea
11:27 Damen delivers two RSD Tugs 2513 to TSM
10:53 The Getting to Zero Coalition updates Mapping of Zero Emission Pilots and Demonstration Projects
10:44 DeloPorts receives permit for commissioning new grain berth
10:22 China ban on transport of highly toxic chemicals in Yangtze River basin
10:00 Deputy Minister of Transport of Russia visits FSUE Rosmorport
09:37 Oil prices decrease on US reserves growth
09:21 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Mar 18, 2021
09:08 Baltic Dry Index as of March 17

2021 March 17

18:16 Crowley, ESVAGT to partner to add vessel and service capacity for the U.S. offshore wind industry
17:49 Rosmorport informs about planned supplies of bottom soil during construction of Vysotsky Grain Terminal
17:26 ICTSI partners with IGO-Avlino to launch AI driven Yard Management Solution
17:05 Valletta COVID-19 Cruise Operations Guidelines for a Safe Continuation of Cruising approved
16:27 Contracts awarded for state-of-the-art service operation vessels for Dogger Bank wind farm
16:14 APM Terminals launches two further APIs this month
15:59 2.3 million cubic meters of material to be dredged in Sabetta port in 2021-2022
15:04 Rolls-Royce receives EPA Tier 4 certification for mtu marine propulsion systems
14:23 Rates approved for investment harbor dues in Vanino and De Kastri seaports
14:05 Port of Los Angeles container volumes up 47% to 799,315 TEUs in February 2021
13:58 Rosmorport receives permission for commissioning of 5 objects of built real estate property in the seaport of Sabetta
13:29 Star Bulk Carriers announces closing of acquisition of 6 dry bulk vessels from Eneti
12:44 Average spot market price for Russian M100 product climbed to RUB 23,800 pmt