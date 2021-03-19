2021 March 19 18:00

Icebreaker assistance period ends in Vanino port

27 ships were escorted from January 7

The water area of Vanino port (Khabarovsk Territory) and the approaches to it are almost ice-free by mid-March 2021. The port’s Harbour Master has signed the Order to finish the period of icebreaker assistance in the port and at the approaches to it from 19 March 2021, says press center of the Okhotsk Sea and Tatar Strait Ports Authorities.

The icebreaker assistance period began in Vanino on 7 January 2021. The assistance was provided by the icebreakers of FSUE Rosmorport: the Moskva icebreaker which came to Vaanino on January 14 escorted three ships to the port and four ships out of the port; the Novorossiysk icebreaker was involved in 20 operations.

Maximum icebreaker escort distance was 36.75 miles, maximum operation time - 5 hours 45 minutes.

The last icebreaker escort operation was completed by the Novorossiysk icebreaker on February 19.