2021 January 11 18:06

AMSA banned the Marshall Islands flagged livestock carrier Barkly Pearl for 24 months

The Australian Maritime Safety Authority has issued its most severe banning to date to the master and operator of the Marshall Islands flagged livestock carrier, Barkly Pearl last night, AMSA said in its release.



The Barkly Pearl was initially spotted on the 3rd November 2020 travelling through Australia’s northern waters with a large hole in its hull.

Due to concerns over the structural integrity of the vessel, the potential threat of pollution to the marine environment and the immediate risk to the seafarers’ safety, AMSA issued an intervention direction instructing the vessel to the nearest safe harbour at Geraldton.

For the past two months, AMSA ship inspectors worked with the vessel owners and operators to develop an appropriate repair solution and yesterday, 7th January 2021, the Barkly Pearl was loaded onto the MV Falcon, a semi-submersible Heavy Load Carrier to safely depart from Australian waters.

Before it could depart Australian waters, the Barkly Pearl was issued with a refusal of access direction notice, under the Navigation Act 2012.

AMSA’s General Manger Operations, Allan Schwartz, said this means the Barkly Pearl is banned from entering or using an Australia port for 24 months.