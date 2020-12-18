2020 December 18 14:12

ABS, Sembcorp Marine and A*STAR’s Institute of High Performance Computing Complete LNG JDPs

ABS, Sembcorp Marine and A*STAR’s Institute of High Performance Computing (IHPC) have successfully completed joint development projects in LNG bunkering and the use of LNG as a marine fuel, ABS said in its release.

The projects arose out of the Memorandum of Understanding signed by ABS, Sembcorp Marine and A*STAR’s IHPC in 2018 to advance the use of LNG as a marine fuel and to make LNG more accessible, reliable and safer for the industry.

The joint development projects (JDPs) brought together engineers with diverse backgrounds and expertise to study a range of key issues including leakage during LNG bunkering, boil-off rate management for Type C tanks, and the heat transfer between LNG containment and surrounding structures.

Simulation methodologies developed in the JDPs will facilitate advances in mitigation measures for containing gas leaks, Type C Tank design, through better prediction of boil-off rates, and insulation design for cryogenic storage systems.



About Sembcorp Marine

Sembcorp Marine provides innovative engineering solutions to the global offshore, marine and energy industries. Sembcorp Marine operates shipyards and other facilities strategically located in Singapore, Indonesia, the United Kingdom, Norway and Brazil.



About ABS

ABS, a leading global provider of classification and technical advisory services to the marine and offshore industries, is committed to setting standards for safety and excellence in design and construction. Focused on safe and practical application of advanced technologies and digital solutions, ABS works with clients to develop accurate and cost-effective compliance, optimized performance and operational efficiency for marine and offshore assets.