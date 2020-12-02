2020 December 2 14:53

ABS publishes industry-leading Guide for Sustainability

ABS has published the Guide for Sustainability Notations to help marine and offshore operators meet the Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) requirements outlined in the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), ABS said in its release.

ABS has also launched two new sustainability notations - SUSTAIN-1 and SUSTAIN-2 - to help marine and offshore operators demonstrate alignment with the SDGs and establish a pathway for sustainability certification and reporting.



The UN Agenda for Sustainable Development, which includes the 17 SDGs, aims to provide a blueprint for a transition to a healthier planet. With specific targets, the Goals, as applicable to the maritime industry, address areas such as waste streams, air emissions, energy efficiency, ship recycling, low-carbon fuels and human element considerations.

The Guide focuses on sustainability aspects of vessel design, outfitting and layout that can be controlled, measured, and assessed. These include: pollution and waste; coastal and marine ecosystems; energy efficiency and performance monitoring; low-carbon fuels; human-centered design; and asset recycling.



About ABS

