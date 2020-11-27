  The version for the print

    Fully integrated Wärtsilä Hybrid Solution selected for new Misje Rederi bulk carriers

    The technology group Wärtsilä’s extensive experience in marine hybrid propulsion solutions will enable a greatly decreased emissions footprint for three newbuild eco-friendly 5,000 dwt bulk carriers, the company said in its release. The 90 metres long ships are being built at the Colombo Dockyard in Sri Lanka for Misje Eco Bulk, a unit of the Norway based Misje Rederi group. The fully integrated Wärtsilä Hybrid Solution will enable the vessels to sail in and out of port, and to perform cargo operations, completely emissions-free. The order with Wärtsilä was signed in October 2020 and includes an option for an additional three vessels.

    The development of the efficient and sustainable propulsion solution was carried out from an early stage of the project in close cooperation between Wärtsilä and Misje Eco Bulk. This co-creation approach has enabled a tailored solution that fully meets the owner’s requirements regarding reduced operating costs, operational flexibility, and environmental sustainability. The vessels are designed to be converted to full zero emissions operation as the technology develops.

    The Wärtsilä scope of supply includes a Wärtsilä 20 main engine, the Wärtsilä NOx Reducer (NOR), the power transmission system, the controllable pitch propeller (CPP), The Wärtsilä ProTouch bridge control system, the electrical and automation systems, the hybrid battery solutions, energy management system (EMS), transformers, motors and shaft line. The EMS functions as the ‘brain’ in the Wärtsilä Hybrid solution optimising the energy flows between the different power sources, storage and consumers to achieve the highest efficiency possible.

    Delivery of the equipment will commence in autumn 2021, and the first of the three ships is scheduled to enter service in mid-2022. The subsequent vessels will be delivered at four month intervals.

    Wärtsilä in brief:

    Wärtsilä is a global leader in smart technologies and complete lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets. By emphasising sustainable innovation, total efficiency and data analytics, Wärtsilä maximises the environmental and economic performance of the vessels and power plants of its customers. In 2019, Wärtsilä’s net sales totalled EUR 5.2 billion with approximately 19,000 employees. The company has operations in over 200 locations in more than 80 countries around the world. Wärtsilä is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

