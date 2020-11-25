2020 November 25 14:58

Port of Cardiff celebrates new lease with Greenergy

The Port of Cardiff, owned and operated by Associated British Ports (ABP), the UK’s leading and best-connected port operator, has signed a new lease with Greenergy, which will provide secure storage for the company, ABP said in its release.



The Port of Cardiff, owned and operated by Associated British Ports (ABP), the UK’s leading and best-connected port operator, has signed a new lease with Greenergy, which will provide secure storage for the company.

The new lease covers a one acre site, which offers a storage facility on Compass Road at the Port of Cardiff, and will be used by Greenergy’s in-house logistics haulage operation, Greenergy Flexigrid, to provide fuel and distribution services to a wide range of customers in the rail and commercial sectors.

With direct links to the national rail network, easy access to the M4 motorway and direct sea access, The Port of Cardiff offers multimodal facilities and easy access to the nearby urban conurbations and Cardiff city centre.



There are currently up to 6 acres of port land available on Compass Road at the Port of Cardiff, which is ideal for port-centric warehousing and logistics, multi-use warehousing, storage facilities and office accommodation.