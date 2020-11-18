2020 November 18 18:26

RF Prime Minister gives signal to launching new railway yard of Vostochny Port

With the launching of Novy yard, Vostochny Port completed modernization of the ‘last mile’ of the Transsib railway – Nakhodka-Vostochnaya station



Vostochny Port LLC, operator of Russia’s largest specialized terminal offering technologically advanced handling of coal, says it has put into operation a yard for receiving loaded railcars. The “Novy” yard has been built under the project on modernization of the “Nakhodka-Vostochnaya” station (Far-Eastern Railway). The signal to accept the first train with Kuzbass coal was given by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.



The ceremony dedicate to the event has been held in the territory of Novy yard and was broadcast via video conference to the screen of joint Vostochny Port’s, Rosterminalugol’s and UMMC Managing Company’s booth at the Transport of Russia exhibition being held in the Gostiny Dvor, Moscow.



Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin thanked and congratulated the port on the occasion.



With the launching of Novy yard, Vostochny Port completed modernization of the ‘last mile’ of the Transsib railway – Nakhodka-Vostochnaya station, one of the key hubs of the Far East railway infrastructure. In 2019, Vostochny Port built and put into operation five electrified tracks at the Vostochny-Nakhodka station, conducted full development of the station and handed over the tracks to Russian Railways. Now, new infrastructure is being used in the interest of the entire port cluster in the Bay of Vrangel. The facility numbers 12 electrified tracks.

Vostochny Port JSC (Vrangel settlement, Primorsky Region) is Russia’s largest specialized terminal with high-tech coal handling.



Vostochny Port is a free access facility open for all coal manufacturers of Russia. In 2019, it handled 25.51 million tonnes of cargo.



The terminal features covered stations for unloading and transfer of coal, conveyor equipment, rotary car dumpers, shiploaders and the second-to-none system of multi-stage magnetic coal separation.

Vostochny Port is the first coal port in the Far East that obtained a certificate of compliance with ISO 14001:2015 “Environmental Management System: Requirements and Application Guide.” The certificate confirms the company’s compliance with both Russian and international requirements on environmental risk management.



Phase 3 of Vostochny Port’s coal terminal put into operation in early September 2019 is the most ambitious private investment project costing over RUB 40 billion and implemented through public private partnership without involving state financing. Phase 3 lets the terminal increase its annual throughput to 50-55 million tonnes. The Phase 3 project has generated more than 600 new high skill jobs. By 2026, the project will ensure a total of RUB 25 billion of tax payments that will give a powerful impetus to the social and economic development of the Primorsky Territory.