2020 November 17 16:20

Cargo traffic on Volga-Baltic waterways fell by 4% in navigation season of 2020

The number of river cruise passengers plunged over four times



In the navigation season of 2020, cargo traffic on the Volga-Baltic waterways fell by 4%, year-on-year, IAA PortNews correspondent cites Aleksey Sidorov, representative of Volga-Baltic Basin Administration.



According to him, transportation of oil products fell by 13%, transportation of metal and construction cargo remained flat, year-on-year, with timber transportation having shown a growth by 8%.



Cruise ships carried 81,000 passengers by 800 voyages (versus 350,000 passengers by over 2,000 voyages in 2019).



The number of incidents fell from 36 registered in 2019 to 25.



Water level within the basin was high enough to allow navigation of ships with a draft of up to 375 cm.