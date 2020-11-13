2020 November 13 16:47

Throughput of Russian seaports in 10M’2020 declined by 3% (detalization)

Handling dry bulk cargo increased by 5.7% while handling of liquid bulk cargo fell by 10.2%

In January-October 2020, seaports of Russia handled 681.9 million tonnes, down 3%, year-on-year, says press center of the Association of Commercial Sea Ports.

Handling of dry cargo totaled 333.3 million tonnes (+5.7%) including 155.4 million tonnes of coal (+4.7%), 47.6 million tonnes of containerized cargo (+1.5%), 40.4 million tonnes of grain (+25.4%), 15.8 million tonnes of mineral fertilizers (+0.8%), 11.1 million tonnes of ore (+47.4%), 22.2 million tonnes of ferrous metal (+0.4%).



Hanlding of liquid bulk cargo totaled 348.6 million tonnes (-10.2%) including 198.9 million tonnes of crude oil (-14.4%), 118.1 million tonnes of oil products (-4.8%) and 26.7 million tonnes of liquefied gas (-1.4%) while handling of liquid food totaled 3.8 million tonnes (+12.0%).



Exports via Russian ports totaled 535.8 million tonnes (-2.2%), imports - 30.2 million tonnes (-2.7%), transit - 51.2 million tonnes (-7.3%), short-sea traffic 64.7 million tonnes (-6.4%).



Operators of seaports in the Arctic Basin handled 79.9 million tonnes (-8.5%) including 25.0 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (-4.9%) and 54.9 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (-10.1 %). The port of Murmansk handled 46.6 million tonnes (-9.8%), Sabetta - 23.1 million tonnes (+0.9%), Varandei - 4.2 million tonnes (-29.9%), Arkhangelsk - 2.7 million tonnes (+18.8%).



Operators of seaports in the Baltic Basin handled 200.6 million tonnes (-7.1%) including 91.8 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (-0.8%), 108.8 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (-11.8%). The port of Ust-Luga handled 85.0 million tonnes (-2.8%), Big Port St. Petersburg - 49.4 million tonnes (-1.2%), Primorsk - 41.8 million tonnes (-19.4%), Vysotsk - 15.1 million tonnes (-6.9%), Kaliningrad – 8.8 million tonnes (-5.8%).



Operators of seaports in the Azov-Don Basin handled 208.2 million tonnes (-3.2%) including 91.0 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (+13.6%) and 117.2 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (-13.1%). The port of Novorossiysk handled 117.4 million tonnes (-9.9%), Tuapse - 22.0 million tonnes (+7.7%), Taman - 17.4 million tonnes (+42.5%), Kavkaz - 18.7 million tonnes (+2.1%), Rostov-on-Don - 14.8 million tonnes (+9.6%), Yeisk - 3.5 million tonnes (+3.8%).



Operators of seaports in the Caspian Basin handled 6.9 million tonnes (+12.4%) including 3.0 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (+27.4%) and 3.9 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (+3.3%). The port of Makhachkala handed 4.3 million tonnes (+11.9 %), Astrakhan - 2.1 million tonnes (+12.3%).



Operators of seaports in the Far East Basin handled 186.2 million tonnes (+4.2%) including 122.5 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (+7.5%) and 63.7 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (-1.7%). Vostochny Port handled 65.0 million tonnes (+6.1%), Vanino - 28.1 million tonnes (+7.6%), Nakhodka - 22.2 million tonnes (+3.8%), Vladivostok - 20.2 million tonnes (+2.8%), Prigorodnoye - 13.3 million tonnes (+2.0%), De-Kastri - 11.0 million tonnes (-3.8%).



In the 10-month period of 2020, seaports of Russia handled 14,000 passenger ships (-31.1%) and sea terminals serviced 540,960 people (3.8 times less, year-on-year). The number of departing passengers totaled 270,100 (down 2.3 times), arriving – 269,700 passengers (down 2.6 times). 1,100 transit passengers were serviced in the reporting period (vs 717,400 passengers serviced in the same period of the previous year.



Most of passengers were serviced at dedicated passenger terminals of Yalta – 409,500 people (down 35.1%), Sochi – 79,800 people (-43.1%) and Sevastopol – 18,200 people (down 2.5 times).



