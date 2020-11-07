2020 November 7 13:29

Hapag-Lloyd announces Korea and East Russia booking cancellation cut-off

Hapag-Lloyd in order to continue to provide quality service to customers, said it will be amending the time period that booking may be cancelled without charge.



Currently, booking cancellation fee (BCF) is charged for any bookings cancelled after SI cut off.



With effect from December 15, 2020, the booking cancellation fee (BCF) will be charged for any bookings cancelled 7 days prior to vessel ETD.



The booking cancellation fee remains unchanged.