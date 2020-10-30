2020 October 30 10:05

Arctic LNG 2 ice-class tanker fleet formation completed

The fleet of the Arctic LNG 2 project will number 21 tankers of Arc7 class



NOVATEK says Arctic LNG 2 entered into long-term charter agreements on six Arc7 ice-class LNG tankers with PAO Sovcomflot and Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd., with the construction of the Arc7 ice-class LNG tankers to be built at Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME).

Arctic LNG 2 has successfully completed chartering of the required ice-class tanker fleet when you take into account the previously signed charter agreements for 15 similar LNG carriers to be built at the Zvezda shipyard in Russia.

Thus, the fleet of the Arctic LNG 2 project will number 21 tankers of Arc7 class.



On 28 October 2020, SCF Group (SCF) and Arctic LNG 2, the operator of the Arctic LNG 2 project, concluded 30-year time charter agreements for three new icebreaking LNG carriers.



As it was reported earlier, in late September 2020 Shipbuilding Complex “Zvezda” signed a contract on construction of 10 gas tankers of Arc 7 class intended for NOVATEK’s Arctic LNG 2 project. The construction will be financed by VEB.RF.

In late 2019 – early 2020, SC Zvezda and VEB.RF signed contracts on construction of five Arctic class gas carriers intended for transportation of liquefied natural gas in challenging ice conditions of the Northern Sea Route.

Thus, the order portfolio of Zvezda numbers 15 ships for Arctic LNG 2. The ships will be operated under long-term charter contracts between SMART LNG LLC, a joint venture of Sovcomflot and NOVATEK and NOVATEK’s subsidiary Arctic LNG 2 LLC.

NOVATEK’s Arctic LNG 2 project provides for construction of three LNG trains, with a capacity of 6.6 mtpa of LNG each, and at least 1.6 mtpa of stable gas condensate. The total LNG capacity of the three trains will be 19.8 mtpa. The project employs an innovative construction concept using gravity-based structures (GBS). OOO Arctic LNG 2 is the operator and owner of all the assets. The Project participants include NOVATEK (60%), Total (10%), CNPC (10%), CNOOC Limited (10%) and the Japan Arctic LNG, consortium of Mitsui & Co and JOGMEC (10%).

