2020 October 29 16:01

Port of Los Angeles streamlines online permit process

Applying for permits from the Port of Los Angeles is now easier through a single Application for Port Permit (APP) portal available online at permits.portoflosangeles.org, the company said in its release.



The Port (Los Angeles Harbor Department) manages the land in the Harbor District on behalf of the City of Los Angeles and the State of California under the State Tidelands Trust. Any activity on Port property other than visiting areas open to the public requires permission from the Los Angeles Harbor Department.



Certain activities may require multiple permits, including leasing, construction, repairs, demolition, environmental testing, operating Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) and hosting events on Port property.



The Port of Los Angeles began the process for online permits last year and supports Mayor Eric Garcetti’s Executive Directive for Contactless Government (August 7, 2020), which calls on every City department to relaunch public services in a contactless and easily accessible way, requiring all departments to go digital.



The Port of Los Angeles remains open with all terminals operational during the COVID-19 pandemic. North America’s leading seaport by container volume and cargo value, the Port of Los Angeles facilitated $276 billion in trade during 2019. San Pedro Bay port complex operations and commerce facilitate one in nine jobs across the counties of Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura.