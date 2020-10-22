2020 October 22 12:52

Zhigalovo Shipyard lays down fifth ship of Project 3052 for Rechvodput

The ship will join the fleet of Lena Basin Administration



Yet another ship of Project 3052 has been laid down today at Zhigalovo Shipyard in the Irkutsk Region, says press center of the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot).

The ship ordered by Rechvodput will join the fleet of Lena Basin Administration.



MT Group is the General Contractor under the state contract for building 10 buoy tenders of project 3052 with Rechvodput as the customer.

The laid down ship will be the fifth in the series of 10 buoy tender to built under the Federal Project “Inland Water Ways” foreseen by the comprehensive plan for upgrading and expanding core infrastructure till 2024.



The vessel is designed for implementation of the following tasks: placement, removal and transportation of aids of navigation including river and lake beacons and buoys of up to type 4; on-site maintenance and repair of navigation facilities; control of the state of navigation pass at inland water ways; control of the state of navigation aids along the navigation pass; tugging of non-self-propelled crafts; transportation of cargo on working deck; harbor supply of vessels.

The ship was designed by the Gorky Central Design Bureau for River Fleet.

Vessel’s particulars – LOA – 35.6 m, BOA – 6.5 m, depth – 2.6 m, height – 8.75 m; displacement – 154.5 t; draft (river/sea) – 1.42 / 1.39 m; speed - 24 km/h; gross capacity - 162,000 register tons, capacity of 2 major engines - 220 kW each, crew - 10, endurance – 6 days; class notation - "О2,0 (ice 20)" by Russian River Register.



