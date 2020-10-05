2020 October 5 13:25

FESCO authorities assailed by Commercial Port of Vladivostok protesters

The meeting of shareholders is underway

On 5 October 2020, protesting dock workers of Commercial Port of Vladivostok (VMTP, a company of FESCO Group) threw helmets at FEESCO President Andrey Korosteljov and General Director Roman Kukharuk who came on the trade union's invitation, FESCO says in a press release.

“The trade union representative asked the leaders to come and answer the protesters’ questions but no questions were asked and they were assailed with helmets instead. Remaining unengaged, FESCO leaders were injured and had to address the law enforcement authorities. The aggression against unarmed people ready for a dialogue is absolutely inappropriate and inadmissible. We are shocked with such a behavior”, says the statement.

IAA PortNews correspondent failed to enter the territory of the port on October 5. As the Agency was informed by VMTP trade union, the meeting of shareholders is being held with no protests underway.

VMTP supervisory board has recently terminate the powers of General Director Zairbek Yusupov and elected Roman Kukharuk. According to vl.ru, on October 1, more than 1,000 dock workers participated in protests to support Zairbek Yusupov. On October 2, FESCO declared the meeting of shareholders void but acknowledged the withdrawal of Zairbek Yusupov as a valid decision. That day, the port workers organized the second protest. No meetings were held on Saturday and Sunday. October 3-4.

On October 5, port employees were gathered again to hold a mass meeting in support of Ex-General Director Zairbek Yusupov. VMTP meeting the minutes of which were issued on 3 October 2020, made a decision to “invite persons involved in, as well as we take it, illegal takeover of the port: Leila Mammed Zade (Chairman of DVMP BoD), Arkady Korosteljov (President of DVMP), Mikhail Rabinovich (Advisor to President of DVMP, shareholder and BoD members of Locko-Bank).

“Before the abovementioned people come and provide their answers to the employees as well as before the decision on early termination of Zairbek Yusupov’s authority is cancelled, the port employees will continue holding meeting and remain steadfast protesting under the existing laws of the Russian Federation”, says the report of the meeting proceedings provided to IAA PortNews.

FESCO Group is one of the leading public transportation and logistics companies in Russia with operations in ports, rail, integrated logistics and shipping business. Diversified but integrated asset portfolio enables FESCO to provide door-to-door logistics solutions and control almost all steps of the intermodal transportation value chain. FESCO controls the Commercial Port of Vladivostok, rail operator Transgarant and operator of container platforms Russkaya Troyka. FESCO operates a fleet of 40,000 containers and 6,000 container platforms. FESCO has a fleet of 19 vessels deployed primarily on its own sea service lines.