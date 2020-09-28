  The version for the print

  • 2020 September 28 18:07

    Wilhelmsen and thyssenkrupp step-up collaboration, establishing 3D printing joint venture targeting the maritime industry

    Signing a joint venture letter of intent today, Wilhelmsen's Marine Products division and thyssenkrupp aim to re-examine and optimize the production and delivery process of 3D printed spare parts for the unique demands of the maritime market, Wilhelmsen said in its release.

    Utilizing thyssenkrupp’s deep expertise in additive manufacturing, alongside Wilhelmsen’s long standing maritime service and supply know-how, the maritime company’s recent experiences from its 3DP Early Adopter Program will be an important steppingstone for the new venture.

    The program, where customers have exclusive access to on-demand additive manufacturing was launched by Wilhelmsen’s Marine Products division in December 2019. Customers include Berge Bulk, Carnival Maritime, Thome Ship Management, OSM Maritime Group, Executive Ship Management and Wilhelmsen Ship Management.

    Based on current data, the maritime industry spends billions of dollars every year on spare parts; with 50% of these vessels are older than 15 years, availability of parts are limited. This makes fulfillment of orders for maritime spare parts costly and complicated, and in fact, the supply chain overheads involved may often far outstrip the cost of the part itself. Moreover, traditional manufacturing processes such as machining and casting often involve long lead-times stretching into months. The traditional model of manufacturing and distribution of spare parts has largely remained unchallenged for decades, until now.

    Additive manufacturing, or 3D Printing, disrupts the costly and time-consuming spare parts status quo, as suitable components are fabricated near the vessel location in a matter of weeks, sometimes days.

    The joint venture will position Wilhelmsen and thyssenkrupp as leaders in the maritime AM fulfillment platform, offering a customized, on demand, and more efficient process of obtaining selected spare parts. Expected to be headquartered in Singapore, it will serve the key port locations around the world. In addition to the collaboration with thyssenkrupp, Wilhelmsen continue to work with additive manufacturing company Ivaldi Group on a number of 3D printing software applications.

