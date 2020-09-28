2020 September 28 12:54

Average spot market price for Russian M100 product fell to RUB 11,773 pmt

M100 fuel oil price fell by RUB 739

Wholesale spot market price for Russian fuel oil M100 (Mazut-100) between September 21 and September 25 fell by RUB 739 and totaled RUB 11,773 per metric ton (pmt), the Refinitiv market review showed.



The bunker indications for Russia's regional markets are as follows: