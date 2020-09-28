-
2020 September 28 12:54
Average spot market price for Russian M100 product fell to RUB 11,773 pmt
M100 fuel oil price fell by RUB 739
Wholesale spot market price for Russian fuel oil M100 (Mazut-100) between September 21 and September 25 fell by RUB 739 and totaled RUB 11,773 per metric ton (pmt), the Refinitiv market review showed.
The bunker indications for Russia's regional markets are as follows:
- North-West Federal District M100 fuel oil price fell by RUB 400 to RUB 12,350.0 pmt;
- Central Federal District – the product price decreased by 813.0 rub/mt to RUB 11,310.0 pmt;
- Volga Federal District – the price fell by 814.0 rub/mt to RUB 10,006.0 pmt;
- Southern Federal District – the product price decreased by RUB 800 to RUB 11,850.0 pmt;
- Siberian Federal District – the price fell by 583.0 rub/mt to RUB 12,460.0 pmt;
- Far Eastern Federal District M100 - price fell by 880.0 rubles to settle at RUB 19,280.0 pmt.