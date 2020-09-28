2020 September 28 10:21

Shipbuilding, Ship Repair Corporation launches non-self-propelled suction hopper dredger of Project 4395

On 25 September 2020, Gorodets, Nizhny Novgorod Region based Shipbuilding, Ship Repair Corporation PJSC held the keel laying ceremony for two non-self-propelled suction hopper dredgers of Project 4395 (class notation - O 2.0 (Ice 10) A” says Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot). The ships will be built under the federal project “Inland Water Ways” of the comprehensive plan for upgrading and expanding core infrastructure till 2024.

The dredgers are intended for Volga-Don Basin Administration and Northern Dvina Basin Administration of Russia’s inland water ways.

The keel laying was followed by launching of the dredger built as part of the federal targeted investment programme for 2019 and planned period of 2020-2021 intended for the Kama Basin Administration.

Among the keynote speakers at the ceremony were Mikhail Drobin, head of Rechvodput; Maksim Cherkasov, Minister of Industry and Trade of the Nizhny Novgorod Region; Dmitry Savin, General Director of SSRC.

The ship design was developed by a Rostov based design bureau Stapel.

The state customer is Federal State Institution RechVodput, the general contractor Shipbuilding, Ship Repair Corporation.

The dredgers with a capacity of 700 cbm/h will have a removable set of cutting devises. The vessel is designed for dredging sand, silt, sand and gravel mix, maintenance dredging in harbour basins and access channels and fairways, or for filling dams. The dredger will be equipped with a split hopper or can discharge dredged material through a 500-meter-long floating pipe or 100-m-long shore discharge pipe.

The new dredgers will let maintain required depth on inland water ways to ensure safe navigation for passenger and cargo ships.

Under the state contracts, the construction is to be completed in Q4’21 and Q4’22 accordingly.

Key particulars of the dredger: length: 54 m; beam: 10.5 m; depth – 3.65 m; draft fully laden: 1.3 m; crew – 28; dredging capacity - 700 cbm/h.

