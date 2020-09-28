  The version for the print

  • 2020 September 28 08:48

    MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Sept 28

    The Bunker Review was contributed by Marine Bunker Exchange (MABUX)

    MABUX World Bunker Index (consists of a range of prices for 380 HSFO, VLSFO and MGO (Gasoil) in the main world hubs) demonstrated slight irregular changes on September 25:

    380 HSFO: USD/MT 292.71 (+1.90)
    VLSFO: USD/MT 342.00 (+3.00)
    MGO: USD/MT 404.80 (-0.38)

    Meantime, world oil indexes also demonstrated multidirectional changes on Sep.25.

    Brent for November settlement decreased by $0.02 to $41.92 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe exchange. West Texas Intermediate for November declined by $0.06 to $40.25 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The Brent benchmark traded at the premium of $1.67 to WTI. Gasoil for October delivery added $4.50.

    Today morning oil indexes decline as COVID-19 infection rates in the U.S. threaten a recovery in demand.

    The continued revival of coronavirus cases in both Europe and North America fed fears about the demand outlook, as local restrictions on social mixing were tightened further in a raft of U.K. cities, including London and the Welsh capital Cardiff. In the U.S., a rapid rise in COVID-19 cases across Great Plains and Southern states has exacerbated concerns over future U.S. demand.

    According to the Norwegian labor union– Norwegian Oil and Gas Association (NOG) - Norwegian oil and gas workers are to strike on Sept. 30 - an action that could take some 900,000 barrels of oil equivalent a day off world markets. Much of that is gas output, which will have no direct bearing on oil prices, but any action could cause a short term deficit in Europe.

    More crude is also being exported from OPEC producers Iran and Libya despite efforts by the OPEC+ to limit output.

    Iranian exports had risen sharply in September, despite the pressure from U.S. sanctions. TankerTrackers consultancy could see close to 1.5 million bpd in both crude and condensate this month. These are levels haven’t been seen in a year and a half. Iran is typically forced by U.S. sanctions to disguise the final destination of its exports. But however they reach global markets, any increase in Iranian supplies can only depress prices at a time when demand growth is flattening out after rebounding in the third quarter.

    Libya’s National Oil Corp said last week it expects production to rise to around 260,000 barrels per day, by this week, up from some 100,000 bpd before the blockade of its oil ports and oilfields lifted by forces aligned to renegade general Khalifa Haftar. It is estimated now that total Libyan production could reach 550,000 bpd by the end of the year and nearly 1 million bpd by mid-2021. The shifting market dynamics could force OPEC back to the drawing board, to figure out what to do with unexpected new supply.

    Still, OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo said on Sep.27 that commercial oil inventories in OECD countries are expected to stand only slightly above the five-year average in the first quarter of 2021, before falling below that level for the rest of the year.

    According to Baker Hughes, U.S. energy firms last week added oil and natural gas rigs for a second week in a row as some drillers return to the wellpad now that crude prices have held gains made since recovering from coronavirus-linked lows in the spring. The oil and gas rig count, an early indicator of future output, rose by 6 to 261 in the week to Sep. 25. In September, the rig count rose a second month in a row. U.S. oil rigs rose by 4 - to 183 rigs last week, while gas rigs rose by 2 - to 75

    Russia was the biggest exporter of crude oil to China last month, for the second month in a row. Saudi Arabia came the second, but its exports to the world’s top importer fell by 300 percent in August. Russia shipped 1.37 million bpd to China last month, down both on the month and on the year but ahead of Saudi Arabia’s average of 1.24 million bpd. Russia was also China’s top oil supplier for the first eight months of the year, according to the customs data.

    We expect bunker prices may demonstrate slight irregular changes today in the limits of plus/minus 1-3 USD.

Другие новости по темам: bunker fuel prices, Mabux  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 September 28

18:57 Okeanis Eco Tankers announces one year VLCC time charter
18:27 Bumi Armada secures third FPSO project in India
18:07 Wilhelmsen and thyssenkrupp step-up collaboration, establishing 3D printing joint venture targeting the maritime industry
17:59 RF Government to allocate RUB 27.6 billion for construction of two scientific research ships
17:28 Port of Long Beach announces closure of traffic routes leading to the Gerald Desmond Bridge
17:05 Maersk Supply Service and Ørsted to test offshore charging buoy to reduce vessel emissions
17:02 Oboronlogistics completed Northern Delivery programme of 2020
16:56 UTLC ERA JLC and Belintertrans-Germany GmbH open joint end-to-end regular multimodal service from China to Western Europe
16:37 Atommash shipped Reactor Pressure Vessel for Turkey's first nuclear power plant
16:14 The digital transformation is accelerating, and insurers and underwriters must adapt, says IUMI
15:51 Ships of RF Navy's Black Sea Fleet returned to their permanent locations after "Kavkaz-2020" maneuvers
15:29 New railway bridge over Kolar river put into operation in Murmansk Region
15:13 BIMCO to push for international guidelines for ship/shore communication at IMO
14:12 Submersible robot buries power cables for offshore wind farms 5.5 metres below seabed to the north of Maasvlakte
13:53 Moscow Exchange registered debut bond issue by FSUE "Rosmorport"
13:30 Blanket repair begins at Beloomut dam’s second section
13:12 Busan Port Authority concludes an agreement to establish a smart maintenance system for port facility
12:54 Average spot market price for Russian M100 product fell to RUB 11,773 pmt
12:11 Abu Dhabi Ports acquires MICCO to become a leading provider of fully integrated supply chain logistics solutions
11:36 RF Government approves National Programme for Far East Development
11:13 Aker Solutions awarded subsea contract for Breidablikk
10:51 Hornsea Two monopile installation scheduled to start next month
10:21 Shipbuilding, Ship Repair Corporation launches non-self-propelled suction hopper dredger of Project 4395
09:52 Tallink suspends operation of Helsinki-Riga route until end of October
09:30 Tallink changes weekend operating schedule of Tallinn-Helsinki route shuttle vessel Star
09:14 Baltic Dry Index as of September 25
08:48 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Sept 28

2020 September 27

16:43 Milaha signs key deal with major oilfield services firm
15:31 RINA and SDARI: an innovative step towards 3D ship classification
14:28 Belfast Harbour is hosting an innovative study which could help change the way ports and harbours manage air quality
13:48 ABP invests £10 million to repair Swansea West Pier
12:49 Huntington Ingalls Industries restores drinking water, conducts steam testing during USS George Washington (CVN 73) refueling and complex overhaul
12:03 The Manor Endurance sets sail for her first charter
11:29 NYK and JMU introduce shipbuilding contract that guarantees propulsion in actual sea conditions

2020 September 26

15:52 Port Freeport enters partnership with CEMEX Servicios Logisticos and Union Pacific Railroad
14:32 Coast Guard rescue two mariners from disabled catamaran near Oahu
13:43 NAT orders two -2- Suezmax newbuildings in South Korea
12:38 JAXPORT CEO Green named one of Florida’s top business leaders for third year in a row
12:06 Northwest to Midwest: New rail service builds on NWSA’s intermodal growth
11:02 IUMI: Loss prevention remains a vital element in ensuring the insurability of maritime risk
10:53 Huntington Ingalls Industries breaks ground on unmanned systems center of excellence

2020 September 25

18:07 Tripartite agreement signed on establishing the FSRU terminal in the Bay of Gdansk
17:55 Baltic Fuel Company shipped first batch of bitumen
17:39 Scorpio Bulkers announces purchase of shares by Scorpio Services
17:34 Vessel “Razul Rza” sent to outer waters after the repair works
17:12 Metal Shark debuts 48-meter catamaran expedition vessel and introduces "Metal Shark Yachts" portfolio
16:51 Ningbo Containerized Freight Index rises significantly in September
16:19 OOCL's service update for Trans-Pacific trade
16:16 Representative office of Marinet opened in China
15:27 GTT signs a contract with the U.S. Dep't of Defense for the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility
14:59 RFC held the second stage of the ecological marathon
14:31 Bunker prices are flat in the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
14:05 Zvezda shipyard to build 10 gas tankers for Arctic LNG 2
13:42 Wärtsilä solutions meet challenging needs of Canadian Coast Guard vessel
13:18 Nuclear-powered container carrier Sevmorput delivered Kamchatka fish to Saint-Petersburg
12:56 Competition for construction of two scientific research ships for Russian Federal Fisheries Agency to be announced in October
12:34 Royal Niestern Sander orders SCHOTTEL thrusters for world’s first shallow-draught ice-breaking W2W vessel
12:11 VEB.RF starts financing construction of ten gas tankers for Arctic LNG 2 project
11:29 LR awards Samsung Heavy Industries AiP for its ammonia-fuelled tanker
10:37 British Ports Association sets out spending review priorities