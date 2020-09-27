2020 September 27 12:03

The Manor Endurance sets sail for her first charter

Manor Renewable Energy (MRE) is pleased to announce that the ‘Manor Endurance’, following a year-long build and successful sea trials at Manor Marine in Portland, Dorset, has set sail for her first charter on the UK’s East Coast.



She is fitted with the latest hybrid technology and state-of-the-art quad IPS 900 propulsion units and constructed with both safety and efficiency as top priorities; the vessel will be primarily working as a support vessel for offshore wind farm projects in Europe, following in the footsteps of her sister vessel, the Manor Venture.



The Manor Endurance will be available for long-term charter from January 2021.

Portland, England headquartered Manor Renewable Energy is a provider of temporary power and engineering solutions for the offshore industry based in headquartered in Portland, United Kingdom. The company offers services including temporary power, vessel construction, Vessel Provision, Remedial Works and Engineering Services providing a range of support services to the offshore renewables sector.