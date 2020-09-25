2020 September 25 17:34

Vessel “Razul Rza” sent to outer waters after the repair works

The repair of the “Razul Rza” dry cargo vessel used in external waters has been completed. The vessel belongs to the Marine Transport Fleet of the Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping CJSC (ASCO).



The vessel was repaired at the “Zigh” Ship Repair and Construction Yard.



The ship’s main and auxiliary engines and pumps have been repaired at the Yard. In addition, pipelining, electrical installation, automation works, and welding of the hull were carried out.



In addition, the underwater and surface parts of the vessel were completely cleaned with abrasive sand and painted. The living and service areas have been renovated in accordance with contemporary standards.



After the completion of the repair, the ship was successfully tested and returned to the seamen.



Dry-cargo ship “Rasul Rza” is involved in cargo transportation in the waters outside the Caspian Sea. The ship will pick up the cargo from the port of Bektash, Turkmenistan and sail to the port of Gebze, Turkey.