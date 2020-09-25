2020 September 25 13:18

Nuclear-powered container carrier Sevmorput delivered Kamchatka fish to Saint-Petersburg

The ship transported 204 containers with 5,500 tonnes of fish by the Northern Sea Route



Nuclear-powered icebreaking combo LASH carrier / container ship Sevmorput loaded with Kamchatka fish has arrived in Saint-Petersburg, Kamchatka Territory Governor Vladimir Solodov said at the board meeting of Rosrybolovstvo (Russian Federal Fisheries Agency).



The ship delivered 204 containers with 5,500 tonnes of fish. According to the Governor, Kamchatka is interested in arranging more voyages of that kind.



The Sevmorput (named after the Northern Sea Route) was built in 1988 for transportation of cargo to the remote northern areas. The ship can break through continuous field ice of up to 1 meter thick at a speed of about two knots and carry some 36,000 tonnes of cargo.



