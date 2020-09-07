2020 September 7 17:43

Port of Ventspils (Latvia) handled 8.7 million tonnes of cargo in 7M’2020

Throughput of Ventspils port continues decreasing due to redirection of Russian cargo flows and spread of COVID-19

In January-July 2020, the port of Ventspils (Latvia) handled 8.7 million tonnes of cargo (down 1.7 times, year-on-year), the Port Authority statistics said.

According to the statement, handling of oil products fell by 13% to 5.5 million tonnes, coal – by 93% to 325,000 tonnes, grain – by 68% to 97,000 tonnes, cast iron – by 71% to 451,000 tonnes, ammonia – by 48% to 143,000 tonnes, timber – by 55% to 274,000 tonnes.

The port’s container throughput remained flat, year-on-year, at 216,000 TEUs. Turnover of Ro-Ro has remained almost the same totaling 56,832 units.



Passenger turnover dropped by 39% to 99,984 people.



The number of calls fell by 16% to 892 ships.

In 2019, the port increased its result by 0.8%, year-on-year. This year, the port’s throughput has been decreasing from January.



Ventspils port is located near Venta river. There are terminals for loading and unloading of crude and oil products, liquid chemicals and fertilizers, metal and coal, timber and fish, containers and Ro-Ro trailers. In 2019, the port handled 20.46 million tonnes of cargo.