2020 August 7 16:01

Port of HaminaKotka seven-month volume fell 16.7%

Cargo traffic at Finland based Port of HaminaKotka from January through July 2020 decreased by 16.7% on the performance numbers in Jan-Jul 2019, to 8.9 million tons. According to the port statistics released August 5, the handling of export goods dropped by 17.1% to 6.9 million tons: paper volume was down by 16.3% to 1.35 million tons, wood pulp – by 12.4% to 953,351 tons, liquid bulk cargo rose by 9.8% to 1.46 million tonnes while dry bulk cargo decreased by 3.2% to 1.24 million tons.



Handling of imports decreased by 15.5% to 2 million tons: ran wood volume plummeted by 32.5% - to 499,829 tons, general cargo — by 23% to 462 608 tons, liquid bulk increased by 8.6% - to 668 806 thousand tons, dry bulk cargo fell by 16.9% to 223 552 tons.



Transit traffic increased by 5.3% to 2 705 304 tons, while coastal traffic volume dropped by 87% to 62 350 tons.



The port's container traffic decreased by 13.1% to 359 492 TEUs.



Vessel traffic decreased by 24.7% to 1 478 units.



The Port of HaminaKotka is a versatile Finnish seaport serving the trade and industry functions. The port location on the border between the European Union and Russia provides a unique route all the way to Central Asia and China. HaminaKotka is a port for containers, liquid and dry bulk, gas, RoRo cargo and project shipments. Being the biggest universal port in Finland, HaminaKotka provides perfect service to the Finnish exporting industries, transit traffic and major international projects. HaminaKotka also specialises in handling of demanding project shipments, and it has created conditions for the establishment of industrial companies in the service area of the port. In 2019, the port handled 18.1 million tons of cargo.