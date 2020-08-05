2020 August 5 09:07

EMSA, ECDC release guidance on resuming safe cruise operations in EU

Cruise shipping has been significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic with most sailings stopped. To facilitate the gradual and safe restart of cruise ship operations, the European Maritime Safety Agency (EMSA) and the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) have jointly developed Guidance on the gradual and safe resumption of operations of cruise ships in the European Union in relation to the COVID‑19 pandemic, which has been circulated by the International Maritime Organization (IMO).



The Guidance aims to facilitate a safe re-start of operations of cruise ships in the European Union, by recommending minimum measures expected to be implemented by all concerned, while maintaining general safety and security standards. The Guidance is meant for EU/EEA flagged ships engaged in international voyages and for ships calling at an EU/EEA port, irrespective of flag. IMO invites Member States and international organizations to utilize the Guidance as they see fit and circulate it to all interested parties.