2020 July 22 09:58

Bunker market sees mixed price movements at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)

Global oil prices rise

Global oil prices are growing amid coronavirus vaccine hopes.

According to IAA PortNews Bunker Prices Review, bunker prices at the port of St. Petersburg were as follows:

Average price of IFO-380 HS - $238 pmt (-$4).

Average price of MGO - $355 pmt (+$2).

Average price of ULSFO - $335 pmt (+$2).

Average VLSFO 0,5% - $300 pmt (-).

Bunker prices at the Port of Rotterdam change within $5:

- IFO-380 НS - $259

- MGO - $376

- ULSFO 0,1% - $350

- VLSFO 0,5% - $303

The difference between maximum/minimum prices depends on the amount of fuel sold and its availability.