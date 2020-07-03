2020 July 3 15:10

CMA CGM announces rates from Asia to Red Sea

CMA CGM has announced the following increase in rates from Asia to Red Sea:

Effective July 15th, 2020 (B/L date):

Origin Range: From all Asian ports

Destination Range: To Red Sea ports

Cargo: Dry, OOG, Breakbulk & Reefer cargo

Amount: +USD 200 per TEU