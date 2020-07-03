-
2020 July 3 15:10
CMA CGM announces rates from Asia to Red Sea
CMA CGM has announced the following increase in rates from Asia to Red Sea:
Effective July 15th, 2020 (B/L date):
Origin Range: From all Asian ports
Destination Range: To Red Sea ports
Cargo: Dry, OOG, Breakbulk & Reefer cargo
Amount: +USD 200 per TEU
