2020 June 19 10:15

Ships of RF Navy’s Baltic fleet that observed Baltops-2020 exercise returned to their permanent bases

The ships of the Baltic fleet completed their tasks in the naval training grounds of the fleet, returned to the main naval base in Baltiysk, and began routine combat training and daily activities, says press center of RF Defence Ministry.

During the events at sea, the crews of the Baltic fleet ships practiced actions in accordance with their combat purpose. A complex of combat training tasks was performed at the navy ranges, and the readiness of the forces for anti-submarine warfare and air defense was inspected. During combat training at sea, minesweepers and small anti-submarine ships worked out tasks for the protection and defense of the water area.

In addition, the ship's strike groups worked out missile strikes against detachments of ships of the mock enemy in conjunction with the naval aviation of the fleet. Small missile ships – the carriers of the "Caliber" has made electronic triggers for conditional targets in the depth of the mainland. The crews of the ships carried out a complex of anti-sabotage defense training during their stops on an unprotected roadstead.

About 20 aircraft and helicopters of the Baltic sea fleet were also involved in combat training activities during this period.