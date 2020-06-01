2020 June 1 13:52

Shuttle tanker Mikhail Ulyanov loads 200th crude oil cargo for Prirazlomnoye project

This month the Arctic shuttle tanker Mikhail Ulyanov loaded the milestone 200th crude oil cargo produced at the Prirazlomnaya offshore platform, in the Pechora Sea.

Sovcomflot began crude oil shipments from Prirazlomnoye, the first offshore project in the Russian Arctic, in April 2014. All crude oil produced at the platform is transported by SCF’s two 70,000-dwt Arctic shuttle tankers, Mikhail Ulyanov and Kirill Lavrov. Together with the 200th milestone cargo, the vessels have delivered a total of 13.4 million tonnes of crude oil from the platform to the port of Murmansk.

Both tankers were purpose built for servicing Prirazlomnoye. Their design reflects the challenging ice and navigational conditions in their area of operations. They have an Arc6 ice classification and are capable of independently sailing through ice up to 1.2 m thick.

The ability of Sovcomflot to ensure the safe and reliable transportation of crude oil from this platform, in the Pechora Sea, was one of the key elements in the successful implementation of the Prirazlomnoye project.

Mikhail Ulyanov and Kirill Lavrov were constructed at a Russian yard, fly the Russian flag, sail with Russian crews and have St. Petersburg as their port of registry.

Sovcomflot (SCF Group) is one of the world's leading energy shipping companies, specialising in the transportation of crude oil, petroleum products, and liquefied gas, as well as the servicing of offshore oil and gas production. The Group’s fleet includes 146 vessels with a total deadweight of 12.6 million tonnes. More than 80 vessels have an ice class.

Sovcomflot is involved in servicing large oil and gas projects in Russia and around the world: Sakhalin-1; Sakhalin-2; Varandey; Prirazlomnoye; Novy Port; Yamal LNG, and Tangguh (Indonesia). The Company is headquartered in St. Petersburg, with offices in Moscow, Novorossiysk, Murmansk, Vladivostok, Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk, London, Limassol, and Dubai.