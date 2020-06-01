  The version for the print

  • 2020 June 1 13:52

    Shuttle tanker Mikhail Ulyanov loads 200th crude oil cargo for Prirazlomnoye project

    This month the Arctic shuttle tanker Mikhail Ulyanov loaded the milestone 200th crude oil cargo produced at the Prirazlomnaya offshore platform, in the Pechora Sea.

    Sovcomflot began crude oil shipments from Prirazlomnoye, the first offshore project in the Russian Arctic, in April 2014. All crude oil produced at the platform is transported by SCF’s two 70,000-dwt Arctic shuttle tankers, Mikhail Ulyanov and Kirill Lavrov. Together with the 200th milestone cargo, the vessels have delivered a total of 13.4 million tonnes of crude oil from the platform to the port of Murmansk.

    Both tankers were purpose built for servicing Prirazlomnoye. Their design reflects the challenging ice and navigational conditions in their area of operations. They have an Arc6 ice classification and are capable of independently sailing through ice up to 1.2 m thick.

    The ability of Sovcomflot to ensure the safe and reliable transportation of crude oil from this platform, in the Pechora Sea, was one of the key elements in the successful implementation of the Prirazlomnoye project.

    Mikhail Ulyanov and Kirill Lavrov were constructed at a Russian yard, fly the Russian flag, sail with Russian crews and have St. Petersburg as their port of registry. 

    Sovcomflot (SCF Group) is one of the world's leading energy shipping companies, specialising in the transportation of crude oil, petroleum products, and liquefied gas, as well as the servicing of offshore oil and gas production. The Group’s fleet includes 146 vessels with a total deadweight of 12.6 million tonnes. More than 80 vessels have an ice class.

    Sovcomflot is involved in servicing large oil and gas projects in Russia and around the world: Sakhalin-1; Sakhalin-2; Varandey; Prirazlomnoye; Novy Port; Yamal LNG, and Tangguh (Indonesia). The Company is headquartered in St. Petersburg, with offices in Moscow, Novorossiysk, Murmansk, Vladivostok, Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk, London, Limassol, and Dubai.

Другие новости по темам: Sovcomflot, tankers  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 June 1

15:26 Oil shipments via CPC Marine Terminal in 5M’20 climbed by 8.3% YoY
15:01 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from the Mediterranean to USEC, USGULF, Mexico East Coast and Canada East Coast
14:57 CANDEN Marine Fuel Services joins Glander International Bunkering Group
14:55 Average wholesale prices for М-100 HFO rose to RUB 6,641 in RF spot market
14:33 Northern Sea Route cargo traffic in 5M’2020 rose by 2.95%
14:10 Bollinger Quick Repair takes delivery of new dry-dock – “MR. Eddie”
13:52 Shuttle tanker Mikhail Ulyanov loads 200th crude oil cargo for Prirazlomnoye project
13:10 Neptune Energy welcomes DEME as a partner in the PosHYdon offshore green hydrogen pilot
12:46 Russian Railways' network loading fell by 4.5% in 5M’ 2020
12:10 Tanger Med partners with the initiative of the largest world ports to guarantee the continuity of international supply chains
11:57 Vladimir Putin approved a list of instructions following a meeting on transport sector development
11:31 CMA CGM ends PSS for exports from East Russia
11:05 Van Oord develops Green loan framework
10:30 CMA CGM announces PSS for Reefer Exports from Europe to West Africa (Nigeria excepted)
10:03 Oil prices decrease by about $1
09:46 Royal IHC to deliver design package and key components for new TSHD of Weeks Marine
09:42 Shipbuilding and Ship Repair Yard named after Lenin launched crane ship built for RF Navy
09:20 Baltic Dry Index on May 29
08:39 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, June 1

2020 May 31

16:57 RINA: shareholders’ meeting approves the financial statement for 31 December 2019 and appoints a new Board of Directors
15:31 Board appoints non-executive director at V.Group
14:48 MM&P seeks help from Congress in battle to repatriate offshore crews
13:24 Svitzer A/S names new CEO
12:31 Subsea 7 announces cost reduction measures
10:52 Drydocks World begins second project for the Hollandse Kust Zuid Windfarm

2020 May 30

16:23 APL England master faces charges over shipping container loss
15:27 Xeneta Container Rates alert: continued global uncertainty hits rates, but worst fears yet to be realised
14:32 EC approves €600 million Finnish guarantee scheme to support maritime companies affected by the coronavirus outbreak
13:12 Bollinger Quick Repair takes delivery of new dry-dock “Mr. Eddie”
11:47 Sanmar and Svitzer deliver power and performance to Port of Sohar
10:58 Coast Guard Cutter James seizes 3,350 lbs of marijuana off Central American

2020 May 29

18:36 Port of Marseille Fos to constuct a new international ferry terminal
18:20 Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg boosts its infrastructure investments by 40%
18:06 PIL starts a new India Service - China India Express (CIX)
17:51 Petrotrans takes delivery of lead ship of Project RSD59
17:36 Rolls-Royce seals major contract covering complete MTU propulsion systems for Royal Navy Type 31 frigates
17:14 United Shipbuilding Corporation developed its own cargo ship design
17:06 ECSA welcomes TRAN opinion on future EU-UK partnership and urges rapid advancement of the talks in view of the looming deadline
16:15 Port Authorities pledging support to keep ports open during COVID-19 more than doubles within a month
15:52 Market of seaborne cargo transportation for wind farms is stable and expected to grow
15:46 Viking Line starts a passenger service from June 1
15:05 KiwiRail orders two new ferries
14:49 Admiral Makarov University introduced new GMDSS simulator class
14:05 Bollinger Shipyards delivers the USCGC MYRTLE HAZARD to the U.S. Coast Guard
13:41 Smart Delta Resources launches project to substantially reduce CO2 emissions in Scheldt-Delta region
13:09 Record engine powers world’s largest containership
12:48 Large amphibious ships of RF Navy's Black Sea Fleet conducted comprehensive exercise in sea training ground
12:30 Navigation season opens on Upper Lena and Lower Lena rivers
12:09 Global shipping body addresses the health concerns of seafarers during the COVID-19 pandemic
11:26 Vimpel Shipyard launches coast guard boat Lamantin of river-going design
11:03 LNG STS bunkering – ‚First-off‘ operations in France, Germany and Norway
10:28 Oil prices fall by over $1
10:09 DP World joins with TradeLens to digitize global supply chains
09:53 Bunker prices are stable at the port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia
09:35 Baltic Dry Index on May 28
09:20 Konecranes to deliver third mobile harbor crane to South Australia
09:17 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, May 29
08:46 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from Asia to North Africa, Mediterranean and North Europe

2020 May 28

18:37 CMA CGM ends ESS from North Europe, Scandinavia & Poland to West Med, East Med, Adriatic & North Africa
18:07 PortXchange results in shorter idle times on departure at APM Terminals Rotterdam