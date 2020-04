2020 April 22 10:48

Oil prices fall by 6.5-15%

On 22 April 2020, Brent Crude Oil futures price fell by 14.8% to $16.45 per barrel, Light (WTI) for June delivery fell by 6.48% to $10.8 per barrel.

The oil market has been recently discussed at the unscheduled video conference held by OPEC+ coalition. Some countries proposed starting the planned cutbacks immediately, instead of May 1 as currently scheduled.