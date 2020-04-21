  The version for the print

    NIBULON continues construction of its new transshipment terminal in Marianske

    Construction works continue as scheduled

    All Works to Construct NIBULON’s New Transshipment Terminal in Marianske (Dnipropetrovsk region) Go according to PlanNIBULON says its first high-capacity transshipment terminal in Dnipropetrovsk region, which is being built in Marianske (Apostolove district), will start its operation in June.

    Occupational safety and public health are of paramount importance for NIBULON. Therefore, in connection with the spread of COVID-19 in Ukraine and throughout the world, NIBULON and its contractors (builders) immediately developed and implement a system of measures aimed at preventing the spread of coronavirus disease and insurance for each employee. We organized our activities in compliance with all the quarantine restrictions. Therefore, we saved the team and work in the usual way, developing Ukrainian economy. 

    The company continues constructing its new river transshipment terminal in Marianske (Apostolove district, Dnipropetrovsk region). It is important that working in compliance with all quarantine restrictions, all work goes according to plan. We are grateful to our employees and partners for such a responsible approach and proficiency. 

    TSKS-Stal Ltd (owner – Viktor Panasiuk) has finished installing metal structures of a truck-tipper. And the first grain unloading device from Kalynivskyi Machine Building Plant (director – Anatolii Ostapenko) is being installed there. The height of the skeleton of the transshipment terminal’s elevator tower has reached 29 m (out of 48 m).  Montazhspetskonstuktsiia Ltd (director – Vadym Bereza) completes forming structures of galleries over granaries (with a capacity of 5.5 thousand tons each) and dryers. The contractors are building waste hoppers and an overhead cable tray routing system. 

    The builders have already mounted 6 modern silos (4*2.3 thousand tons, 2*5.5. thousand tons) from NIBULON’s reliable partner AGI (Canada) at Zelenodolska branch.  Unfortunately, in connection with coronavirus pandemic, the Italian subsidiary AGI EMEA S.R.L. delayed the sending of another batch of materials (under the contract it should be received by March 31). Therefore, the contractors will start mounting the remaining 10 silos in mid-May, when the materials arrive at the construction site. We are fine about that and we are grateful to the partner for the fact that the company manufactured the products in extremely difficult conditions. And it transports them by sea to speed up the process and to avoid additional delays when crossing borders. 

    Tukuryi Ltd specialists (director – Anatolii Korshmaniuk) are confidently constructing a 150-m cargo berth. They have finished driving sheet piles and have started forming a wharf’s foundation.

    According to Deputy General Director of Construction Serhii Besedin, the builders have already driven 3,311 piles (total height of about 56 km). There will be also used about 15 thousand m3 of concrete and more than 5 thousand tons of metalware. 

    Recently, the specialists have started installing high-capacity technological equipment, namely two grain dryers from Mathews Company (the USA), hopper scales from PRECIA-MOLEN (Belgium), elevators, chain and belt conveyors from Cimbria Unigrain A/S (Denmark). From last week, the builders started laying cables to the main construction objects, as well as installing foundations for lighting poles. The contractors have already performed 50 % of works to lay internal water supply and sewage network. 

    PKK No. 132 PJSC specialists (director – Roman Rybalko) have constructed the weighing station. Bulat Ltd (director – Valentyn Yavorskyi) is installing truck scales. The contractors have already built a transformer station. So the equipment is being installed there. Two-storied administrative and laboratory building as well as a canteen are being prepared for roofing.

    The first works on landscaping have been already started. The builders will start repairing an access road soon. They will be laying reliable reinforced concrete road slabs (388 pcs.), which are capable of withstanding significant loads and are resistant to climate change. This road is universal and durable. And it can be repaired quickly, if necessary. 

    In June, the modern transshipment terminal of Zelenodolska branch will receive its first batch of grain, thereby launching positive developments in the region. When the branch is put into operation, the local community will receive new jobs, a socially responsible investor, stable revenues due to taxes paid, farms will be able to further develop at the expense of saved funds for grain transportation and build up agricultural potential, another 12.5 thousand trucks will be removed from Ukrainian roads, etc. 

    NIBULON has transported about 17 million tons of cargoes by inland waterways during its investment project implementation, thereby having removed more than 708 thousand trucks from Ukraine’s roads. 

