2020 April 17 17:34

Throughput of Kaliningrad port in 3M’2020 fell by 10% Y-o-Y

Coal and coke handling decreased by a half with transshipment of oil products having increased 1.5 times

In January-March 2020, the port of Kaliningrad handled 2,692,800 tonnes of cargo, down 10%, year-on-year, says Baltic Sea Ports Administration.



Transshipment of dry bulk cargo dropped by 36% to 284,600 tonnes including 141,200 tonnes of coal (-50%) and 132,200 tonnes of other cargoes (-15%).

Transshipment of dry bulk cargo fell by 18% to 824,100 tonnes, general cargo – by 2% to 329,400 tonnes.

The port also handled 242,500 tonnes of cargo carried by ferries (-1%) and 735,500 tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (+10%) including 413,500 tonnes of oil products (+46%), 152,800 tonnes of crude oil (-16%), 156,700 tonnes of food cargo (-26%) and 12,500 tonnes of chemicals (-13%).

The port’s container throughput decreased by 11%, year-on-year, to 58,650 TEU.



