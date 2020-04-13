2020 April 13 12:48

Nakhodka Ship Repair Yard starts cutting steel for first crab catching ship

Crab catching ship is under construction in the framework of shipbuilding development programme



On 9 April 2020, Nakhodka Ship Repair Yard JSC (NSRY, Nakhodka Primorsky Territory) started cutting steel for the first crab catching ship, the shipbuilding company says in a press release.



The resident of the Free Port of Vladivostok, the shipyard has never built crab catchers before.



Nakhodka Ship Repair Yard earlier signed the agreements on construction of nine crab catchers with winners of crab auctions. According to the approved schedule, the first two ships are to be delivered in the fourth quarter of 2022. The maintenance customer of the shipyard under these agreements is Antey LLC (a company of Antey Group headquartered in Vladivostok).



The agreement on implementation of investment project signed by Antey, NSRY and Agency of Direct Investments during the 5th Vladivostok Economic Forum foresees the construction of a series of fishing ships.



The law on “quotas in exchange for investment” was drafted in pursuance of Russian President’s instructions. The law is aimed at using money earned from fishery on construction of new plants and ships. The law will provide for construction of 14 fish processing plants and 39 ships for the needs of the Far East Federal District. Under the President’s instructions, a mechanism of subsidy is being developed by the Government to ensure partial construction of those vessels by the Far East shipyards. Fishing companies awarding construction of new ships to Far East yards will obtain a subsidy to cover 20% стоимости.



The state measures supporting fishery initiated by Vladimir Putin are included into the state programme “Development of Fishery Industry”.



Nakhodka Ship Repair Yard was established in 1951 and incorporated in 1992. In 1999 NSRY obtained ISO 9002:1994 certificate. Then the company participated in large infrastructure projects in the Primorsky Territory.