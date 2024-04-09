2024 April 9 12:41

Silverstream completes further LNG retrofit of Silverstream System at Seatrium yard in Singapore

Maritime clean technology leader Silverstream Technologies has announced it has successfully completed another retrofit of its air lubrication technology, the Silverstream System, on a large LNG carrier at Seatrium’s Admiralty Yard in Singapore.



The retrofit, which was on a 174k cbm LNG carrier owned by an oil major, was completed in just 30 days, reinforcing the role that Silverstream’s technology can play as a near-term decarbonisation solution for existing ships. It is the 11th retrofit of the Silverstream System that the company has delivered worldwide.



Seatrium is a signed cooperation partner of Silverstream, which helped to facilitate a smooth retrofit process. The yard was formed after the merger of Sembcorp Marine and Keppel Offshore & Marine in 2023 and is widely recognised as one of the world’s most important players in repair and upgrade solutions for all types of vessels.



The Silverstream System releases a carpet of air to reduce the frictional resistance between the hull and the water, reducing average net fuel consumption and GHG emissions by 5-10%. Moreover, in the case of LNGCs, these savings result in increased delivered volumes.



With regulations such as EEXI and CII tightening decarbonisation targets, clean technology retrofits onboard LNGCs of the sort achieved by Silverstream and Seatrium will become increasingly relevant for the segment. Unprecedented demand for LNG shipping capacity is restricting fleet renewal opportunities and minimising their time in drydock, further reinforcing the case for improving the energy efficiency of the existing LNG fleet.



Silverstream has delivered every one of its 69 in-operation installations on time. By completing the retrofit within 30 days, Silverstream also minimises any impacts on a vessel’s profitability.



Silverstream is now receiving repeat orders within framework agreements across LNG and other segments based on the technology’s independently verified performance and Silverstream’s track record of successful retrofit installations.



The vessel retrofitted at Seatrium will now move into post-drydock sea trials for the Silverstream System. Silverstream supports customers throughout the lifecycle of the system, including through crew training during the commissioning phase and through lifecycle agreements for servicing, maintenance and upgrades.