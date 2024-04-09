2024 April 9 11:00

Stena Line acquires shares in Africa Morocco Link

Stena Line has entered an agreement to acquire 49 percent of the shares in Morocco based ferry company Africa Morocco Link (AML), according to the company's release.

AML is headquartered in Tangier operating a ferry route between Tanger Med – Algeciras. This summer, the company will also launch a new highspeed route between Tangier Ville and Tarifa. The first route is open for freight and travel customers. The second one will be a route for passengers and cars.



The agreement is subject to approval by the Moroccan authorities.



Stena Line is one of Europe's leading ferry companies with 38 vessels and 18 routes in Northern Europe operating 26,000 sailings each year.

Stena Line is an important part of the European logistics network and develops new intermodal freight solutions by combining transport by rail, road and sea. Stena Line also plays an important role in tourism in Europe with its extensive passenger operations. The company is family-owned, was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Gothenburg. Stena Line has 6,100 employees and an annual turnover of 19 billion SEK.