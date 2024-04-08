2024 April 8 11:35

The Valencia Port Authority receives four bids for the construction of the North Terminal

The Port Authority of València (PAV) has received four bids for the tender for the execution of the works for the container quay in the northern extension of the Port of Valencia. These bids are the ones that have been quantified on the platform at 1 p.m. today, Friday 5 April -when the deadline for receipt of bids closed, according to the company's release.

Today, the PAV will proceed to the opening of envelope 1 of each of the proposals submitted within the deadline. After this first step, the names of the companies that have submitted their bids will be announced.



The new container terminal of the Port of València will be an infrastructure that will combine technology, eco-efficiency, intermodality and sustainability that will enable it to offer an optimum service to the Spanish economy and maintain the inter-oceanic character that guarantees connectivity with the markets of the five continents. Furthermore, it will be an infrastructure that will generate employment and boost the economic activity of its hinterland and will reinforce the status of the Spanish ports as a European benchmark in the Mediterranean arc.

This infrastructure, which will be located in the sheltered waters of the northern extension whose works were completed in 2012, will have a surface area of some 137 hectares and 1,970 metres of berthing line, with a capacity to hold five million containers. The terminal will have state-of-the-art design, technology and equipment, with a fully electrified facility, enabling it to handle the large container ships in service, with high performance in both maritime and land operations.