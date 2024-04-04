2024 April 4 14:43

Eastern Shipbuilding Group and Royal IHC form joint partnership to build US Army Corps of Engineers medium-class hopper dredge

Eastern Shipbuilding Group, Inc (ESG) announced its strategic partnership with Royal IHC to design and construct a highly automated medium-class hopper dredge for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE). This state-of-the-art vessel, contracted for the Department of Defense, is slated for delivery in 2027. The dredge will be constructed at ESG’s Allanton and Port St. Joe facilities, according to ESG's release.



ESG and Royal IHC aim to deliver an unparalleled dredging vessel, incorporating ground-breaking design, engineering, dredging equipment, and automation systems.



The new hopper dredge will enter the USACE’s Ready Reserve Fleet and will play a critical role in the Corps’ navigation mission and provide for safe, reliable, effective, and environmentally sustainable waterborne transportation systems for vital national security, commerce, and recreation needs. The vessel will replace the 57-year-old Dredge McFARLAND based in the Corps’ Philadelphia District. The Dredge McFARLAND is one of four oceangoing hopper dredges owned and operated by USACE.



The collaboration between USACE, Eastern Shipbuilding Group, and Royal IHC represents a blend of expertise and innovation. ESG is the most experienced in building high-specification TSHDs in the U.S. complementing Royal IHC’s advanced design capabilities, state-of-the-art dredging equipment, automation, and environmental awareness. The medium-sized hopper dredge is a testament to innovation in the maritime industry.



Vessel Specifications:



Length: 320’

Beam: 72’

Hull Depth: 28’

Draft (hopper empty): 11’3”

Draft (hopper full): 25’6”

Maximum Hopper Capacity: 6000 yd3

Maximum dredge depth with suction tube at 45 degrees: 65’



Eastern Shipbuilding Group, Inc. (ESG) is an American owned and operated shipbuilder with three shipyards on the Florida Gulf Coast. They build world class vessels for national defense and commercial clients, including the U.S. Coast Guard’s Heritage Class Offshore Patrol Cutters and the U.S. Army Corps’ new MCHD. ESG is the largest private sector employer in Northwest Florida and is a 2017 recipient of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Small Business of the Year award. With a portfolio of over 350 vessels and Defense Contract Management Agency (DCMA) and Defense Contract Audit Agency (DCAA) certified systems, ESG is known as one of the most diverse vessel construction companies in the country.